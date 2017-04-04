Fantasy: Where did Bastian Schweinsteiger land in his first top 50?

We had some unexpected results in Week 5 – but veteran MLS Fantasy managers probably weren’t all that surprised.

The round after an international break is always tough to predict as playing time for returning stars can vary and teams often have to deal with filling injury gaps. Round 5 was no different. If you posted with a subpar score, don’t’ worry, you’ll have a good opportunity to make up some ground in Week 6.

Below is my updated list of the top 50 MLS Fantasy players. This list is not designed to focus just on the upcoming fantasy round, but instead looks at where players fall in the overall rankings.

All prices in millions

*Injured player

Overall Player Rankings

Adjustments

With most teams still getting back into their normal flow, I saw little reason to make any drastic changes to the rankings. Still, there were some players whose form could not be ignored. Erick Torres topped that list, moving up several spots after his hat-trick against New York on Saturday increased his goal total to six in four games. Crew SC’s Justin Meram also had a bump after his brace against Orlando. Finally, Sebastian Giovinco has fallen several spots as he continues to struggle to find the same success in 2017 that he enjoyed in previous seasons.

Additions

Sebastian Blanco, CJ Sapong and Bastian Schweinsteiger were all added to the top-50 this week after strong showings over the weekend.

Are there any other players who you would add to this list? Let me know who you would add or remove in the comments below.

