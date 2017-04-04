Erick "Cubo" Torres named Alcatel MLS Player of the Week for hat-trick

Cubo Torres is taking MLS by storm – and plenty of folks are beginning to take notice.

On Tuesday, Torres was voted Week 5 Alcatel MLS Player of the Week by the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) for his three-goal performance in the Houston Dynamo’s 4-1 win against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at BBVA Compass Stadium.

The hat-trick, the first of Torres’ professional career, gives the Mexican striker six goals this year, tops in MLS. He’s scored in all four of Houston’s matches this year, helping the surprising Dynamo to a 3-1-0 record.

Torres got on the board in the 41st minute on Saturday, burying a penalty kick to give Houston a 2-1 lead heading into the break. He added an insurance tally in the 56th, collecting a rebound in the left side of the box and curling a shot toward the back post that slipped by screened New York goalkeeper Luis Robles. He completed his hat-trick in the first minute of second-half stoppage time when he slammed a 20-yard free kick over the wall and into the left side of the net to give the Dynamo their 4-1 lead.

The hot start to the year marks a major renaissance for Torres, who joined Houston on a Designated Player deal in December 2014 following two strong seasons at Chivas USA but failed to score a goal for the Dynamo in 2015 and 2016.

Houston and Torres will return to action on Saturday, when they’ll look to continue their hot start to the season at the New England Revolution (2 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by a panel of journalists from NASR. The group consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.