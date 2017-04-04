Armchair Analyst: A quick rundown of the teenagers making MLS noise

Christian Pulisic's rapid ascent from USYNT prospect to starter for the USMNT and Borussia Dortmund by the age of 18 has rightfully spurred forward the conversation on youth development in the US, Canada and MLS. Teenagers have traditionally found it difficult to earn minutes in this league, and hope among many is that time-etched pattern will begin to change.

What have been the usual barricades against time for youngsters here? There were two big ones:

1. MLS teams, coast to coast, didn't really jump into the fray with full-time, fully invested youth academies until this decade. Some (New York especially) had been pushing for integrated academies since the 1990s, but the gears of progress turn slowly.

The US Soccer Development Academy was only founded in 2007, and there were just six MLS teams participating that first year. This year there will be 20. Toronto FC have gone their own way – and who can argue with them, given their youth development results? – while Minnesota United are in the process of booting up their academy.

When clubs invest in developing kids, there is more financial incentive to play those kids, and there's more trust from the top down that those kids won't play like "kids" when they step on the field in a professional environment. You're relying upon talent you've created rather than talent you've found

2. The USL partnership has provided professional minutes for players at a younger age. There will still be the occasional Jack Harrison to come out of college at 19 and light up the league, but last season's most consistent teenager was RSL's Justen Glad. He signed a pro contract at age 17, then played his first pro game in USL for Real Monarchs at age 18. He got a handful of games with them before making his MLS debut in the summer of 2015, and by 2016 he was a starter.

I'm certain that's the path we'll see most prized talents take in the future. And in fact, all six teenagers who've seen 100+ minutes thus far in the MLS season are Homegrown products.

Let's take a look:

Alphonso Davies (MF – Vancouver)

The youngest player on this list is the one, I think, with the most potential. Davies is a 16-year-old, Liberia-born winger who's been a constant for the 'Caps in both MLS play and CONCACAF Champions League play. His end product isn't quite there yet – he'll often overhit passes, and "finishing" is not a thing he does particularly well.

That said, he's already got one pretty big professional goal to his name:

Even when he's not finishing he adds a ton of value for this team when he's on the field. Davies has soft feet and very good vision, receives the ball well in traffic and is very, very difficult to knock off of it once he gets possession. I think his biggest asset is the combination of that first touch and his agility, which he uses to create instant separation from defenders. This makes him very useful on the wing, but I suspect that his long-term home will be in central midfield.

Davies and his family moved to Canada when he was five years old. He joined the Whitecaps Residency program at age 14, then signed a pro contract with Whitecaps 2 at age 15 before moving up to an MLS deal a couple of months later.

Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla (W – Montreal)

Tabla got on the board this weekend, burying his team's second goal in their 2-2 road draw at Chicago:

La meilleure façon d'avoir un à sa fête, c'est de s'en faire un!

Best way to get a birthday , is to make yourself one!#IMFC #CHIvMTL pic.twitter.com/tqDoRzcfmq — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) April 2, 2017

That came a day after his 18th birthday. I bet it was a good weekend for him.

Tabla, like Davies, immigrated to Canada from West Africa. He was born in Cote d'Ivoire, and retains his eligibility for that country despite having represented Canada at the youth national team levels.

Whoever he plays for will get a pacy winger who prefers to play inverted on the left so as to cut inside on his preferred right foot. So far this season he's been either a change-of-pace sub or a stopgap for the injured Ignacio Piatti. If he keeps his passing as clean as it was against Chicago, he'll have a chance for a larger role.

Brooks Lennon (W – RSL)

Lennon was "raised" in the RSL Arizona academy, which he joined at age 14 before leaving for Liverpool's youth set-up in mid-2015. He spent most of his time in England with the Liverpool U-23s, and parlayed that into a featured role on the right wing of the US U-20s' 4-3-3 set-up in Youth World Cup qualifying this winter.

That's the role he's come to occupy for RSL early in this season as well. Thus far the sample size is small, but Lennon's crossing accuracy (42 percent) is third-best among all high-volume crossers of the ball (2+ open play crosses per 90) in MLS, and he's second on RSL with five chances created. So that English pedigree is showing.

His finishing needs to improve and he needs to be cleaner with his first touch, but you can see the talent that attracted a team like Liverpool in the first place. Lennon turns 20 in September.

Tyler Adams (MF – RBNY)

Adams only just turned 18, and he already has more than 40 pro appearances under his belt. This is the advantage of the academy system and USL affiliates made crystal clear.

Right now he's a Diego Chara-esque high-energy, box-to-box midfielder, but will probably end up playing as more of a true No. 6 as he accrues more minutes and develops more discipline and tactical nous (there simply aren't a lot of 18-year-old d-mids playing first team soccer anywhere in the world, you know?). When folks talk about Adams they tend to talk about his stamina, pace and tackling ability – he's got a third lung and exquisite timing.

This clip should give you an idea of his range of passing as well:

Like Lennon he's almost certain to be with the US at the U-20 World Cup this summer, and was a starter in qualifying.

Marco Farfan (LB – Portland)

The first Homegrown to be signed directly from the Timbers academy has looked to be worth the wait. Farfan's gone the full 90 in his two appearances, and has seen his club get a win and a draw with just one goal conceded. Not bad.

Farfan is that rarest of breeds: A true left back! He played 1500 minutes at that spot in the USL last year as a 17-year-old, and was remarkably consistent on both sides of the ball for a player of his age. He lacks the usual naiveté you'd expect for someone taking his first steps into pro ball.

He's also does some fun stuff on the ball:

Paxton Pomykal (MF – FC Dallas)

The 17-year-old has played a bigger role than most expected, earning 140 minutes thus far as Dallas have juggled their lineups and rotations in a bid to keep fresh for CCL play and the regular season.

That's seen Pomykal called into service as an inverted right winger. He hasn't played scared at all:

Looking at Paxton Pomykal's time on the pitch thus far this season. Kid hasn't found the game but doesn't play scared. pic.twitter.com/l02s4qA4uQ — Matthew Doyle (@MLSAnalyst) April 3, 2017

There's simply been less of Pomykal to see against professional teams than the other guys – Dallas still have no USL team – so it's harder to pinpoint either his ceiling or ultimate position. Sometimes he looks like a No. 10, others like a No. 8, and others like a wide player.

Thus far for Dallas he's had a little bit of trouble finding the game, but that's probably more due to circumstance than anything else. He got 80 minutes on the road at Sporting in a clear "let's bunker and play for a point" game, and then 60 more at home against the Revs in a "hey let's skip the midfield and just go straight at the New England backline" game.