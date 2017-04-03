Toronto FC fans unfurl a Canada flag, Mar. 31, 2017
Week Five tifo roundup: Toronto, Chicago offer up hopeful creations

April 3, 20172:47PM EDT
Arielle CastilloSenior Editor

With another full week of MLS matches in the books, let's take a look at the art in the stands during Week Five. Here are the main tifo from over the weekend.

Toronto

At Toronto's home opener for 2017 this past Friday, supporters drew on the heartbreak of last December's Cup loss -- but made it clear they're looking ahead to another contender campaign.

Chicago

The Fire saw the triumphant debut of new DP Bastian Schweinsteiger on Saturday, as well as a solid phoenix-themed effort from Section 8.

This isn't a tifo, but we have to include this as an honorable mention -- yes, a joke about that now-soccer-infamous World Cup question for Schweini. The joke's probably over now, but it was fun while it lasted.

