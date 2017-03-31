David Guzman gives back in Costa Rica as part of Timbers' outreach platform

March 31, 20174:24PM EDT
Franco PanizoContributor

Portland Timbers midfielder David Guzman did more than just play in matches during the just-concluded international window.

In addition to featuring for Costa Rica in both of their recent World Cup Qualifiers against Mexico and Honduras, Guzman took time to give back to his country by visiting school children in San Jose. The 27-year-old Guzman did not just pose for pictures and sign things for the wide-eyed youngsters, but also donated shirts and other equipment as part of the Timbers community outreach platform, Stand Together.

Guzman is back in Portland and gearing up to help the Timbers get back in the win column when they host the New England Revolution on Sunday (9 pm ET | ESPN2; MLS LIVE in Canada).

