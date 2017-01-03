2017 International Call-Ups: MLS players on national team duty

January 3, 20174:15PM EST
MLSsoccer staff

In addition to the annual US national team camp, two international competitions taking place in January will also see MLS players feature prominently.

Preliminary squads for the African Nations Cup in Gabon see four MLSers among the call-ups: Harrison Afful and John Mensah (Columbus Crew SC), Michael Azira (Colorado Rapids) and Ambroise Oyongo (Montreal Impact).

Meanwhile, only Costa Rica have named their final roster for the Central American Cup (aka Copa UNCAF) and four MLS players will be hoping to help the Ticos finish among the top four and thus secure a place in this summer's 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

January

Columbus Crew SC call-ups
Harrison Afful (D) Ghana AFCON
Jan. 17 vs. UGA; Jan. 21 vs. MLI; Jan. 25 vs. EGY
Jonathan Mensah (D) Ghana AFCON
Jan. 17 vs. UGA; Jan. 21 vs. MLI; Jan. 25 vs. EGY
Colorado Rapids call-ups
Michael Azira (M) Uganda Friendlies / AFCON
Jan. 4 vs. TUN; Jan. 8 vs. SLO; Jan. 11 vs. CIV; Jan. 17 vs. GHA; Jan. 21 vs. EGY; Jan. 25 vs. MLI
D.C. United call-ups
Jose Guillermo Ortiz (F) Costa Rica UNCAF
Jan. 13 vs. ESV; Jan. 15 vs. BLZ; Jan. 17 vs. NCA; Jan. 20 vs. HON; Jan. 22 vs. PAN
Minnesota United call-ups
Francisco Calvo (D) Costa Rica UNCAF
Jan. 13 vs. ESV; Jan. 15 vs. BLZ; Jan. 17 vs. NCA; Jan. 20 vs. HON; Jan. 22 vs. PAN
Johan Venegas (M) Costa Rica UNCAF
Jan. 13 vs. ESV; Jan. 15 vs. BLZ; Jan. 17 vs. NCA; Jan. 20 vs. HON; Jan. 22 vs. PAN
Montreal Impact call-ups
Ambroise Oyongo (D) Cameroon Friendlies / AFCON
Jan. 5 vs. COD; Jan. 10 vs. ZIM; Jan. 14 vs. BFA; Jan. 18 vs. GNB; Jan. 22 vs. GAB
Portland Timbers call-ups
David Guzman (M) Costa Rica UNCAF
Jan. 13 vs. ESV; Jan. 15 vs. BLZ; Jan. 17 vs. NCA; Jan. 20 vs. HON; Jan. 22 vs. PAN