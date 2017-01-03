2017 International Call-Ups: MLS players on national team duty

In addition to the annual US national team camp, two international competitions taking place in January will also see MLS players feature prominently.
Preliminary squads for the African Nations Cup in Gabon see four MLSers among the call-ups: Harrison Afful and John Mensah (Columbus Crew SC), Michael Azira (Colorado Rapids) and Ambroise Oyongo (Montreal Impact).
Meanwhile, only Costa Rica have named their final roster for the Central American Cup (aka Copa UNCAF) and four MLS players will be hoping to help the Ticos finish among the top four and thus secure a place in this summer's 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
January
|Columbus Crew SC call-ups
|Harrison Afful (D)
|Ghana
|AFCON
|Jan. 17 vs. UGA; Jan. 21 vs. MLI; Jan. 25 vs. EGY
|Jonathan Mensah (D)
|Ghana
|AFCON
|Jan. 17 vs. UGA; Jan. 21 vs. MLI; Jan. 25 vs. EGY
|Colorado Rapids call-ups
|Michael Azira (M)
|Uganda
|Friendlies / AFCON
|Jan. 4 vs. TUN; Jan. 8 vs. SLO; Jan. 11 vs. CIV; Jan. 17 vs. GHA; Jan. 21 vs. EGY; Jan. 25 vs. MLI
|D.C. United call-ups
|Jose Guillermo Ortiz (F)
|Costa Rica
|UNCAF
|Jan. 13 vs. ESV; Jan. 15 vs. BLZ; Jan. 17 vs. NCA; Jan. 20 vs. HON; Jan. 22 vs. PAN
|Minnesota United call-ups
|Francisco Calvo (D)
|Costa Rica
|UNCAF
|Jan. 13 vs. ESV; Jan. 15 vs. BLZ; Jan. 17 vs. NCA; Jan. 20 vs. HON; Jan. 22 vs. PAN
|Johan Venegas (M)
|Costa Rica
|UNCAF
|Jan. 13 vs. ESV; Jan. 15 vs. BLZ; Jan. 17 vs. NCA; Jan. 20 vs. HON; Jan. 22 vs. PAN
|Montreal Impact call-ups
|Ambroise Oyongo (D)
|Cameroon
|Friendlies / AFCON
|Jan. 5 vs. COD; Jan. 10 vs. ZIM; Jan. 14 vs. BFA; Jan. 18 vs. GNB; Jan. 22 vs. GAB
|Portland Timbers call-ups
|David Guzman (M)
|Costa Rica
|UNCAF
|Jan. 13 vs. ESV; Jan. 15 vs. BLZ; Jan. 17 vs. NCA; Jan. 20 vs. HON; Jan. 22 vs. PAN