2017 International Call-Ups: MLS players on national team duty

In addition to the annual US national team camp, two international competitions taking place in January will also see MLS players feature prominently.

Preliminary squads for the African Nations Cup in Gabon see four MLSers among the call-ups: Harrison Afful and John Mensah (Columbus Crew SC), Michael Azira (Colorado Rapids) and Ambroise Oyongo (Montreal Impact).

Meanwhile, only Costa Rica have named their final roster for the Central American Cup (aka Copa UNCAF) and four MLS players will be hoping to help the Ticos finish among the top four and thus secure a place in this summer's 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

January

Columbus Crew SC call-ups Harrison Afful (D) Ghana AFCON Jan. 17 vs. UGA; Jan. 21 vs. MLI; Jan. 25 vs. EGY Jonathan Mensah (D) Ghana AFCON Jan. 17 vs. UGA; Jan. 21 vs. MLI; Jan. 25 vs. EGY

Colorado Rapids call-ups Michael Azira (M) Uganda Friendlies / AFCON Jan. 4 vs. TUN; Jan. 8 vs. SLO; Jan. 11 vs. CIV; Jan. 17 vs. GHA; Jan. 21 vs. EGY; Jan. 25 vs. MLI

D.C. United call-ups Jose Guillermo Ortiz (F) Costa Rica UNCAF Jan. 13 vs. ESV; Jan. 15 vs. BLZ; Jan. 17 vs. NCA; Jan. 20 vs. HON; Jan. 22 vs. PAN

Minnesota United call-ups Francisco Calvo (D) Costa Rica UNCAF Jan. 13 vs. ESV; Jan. 15 vs. BLZ; Jan. 17 vs. NCA; Jan. 20 vs. HON; Jan. 22 vs. PAN Johan Venegas (M) Costa Rica UNCAF Jan. 13 vs. ESV; Jan. 15 vs. BLZ; Jan. 17 vs. NCA; Jan. 20 vs. HON; Jan. 22 vs. PAN

Montreal Impact call-ups Ambroise Oyongo (D) Cameroon Friendlies / AFCON Jan. 5 vs. COD; Jan. 10 vs. ZIM; Jan. 14 vs. BFA; Jan. 18 vs. GNB; Jan. 22 vs. GAB