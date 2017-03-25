Columbus Crew SC rookie Niko Hansen gets on-camera shower after debut goal

Columbus Crew SC rookie Niko Hansen made quite an impression in his MLS debut on Saturday, scoring the winning goal in the dying minutes to earn his team a dramatic 3-2 result over the Portland Timbers.

And while postgame interviews in soccer usually don't rival those of baseball for the hijinks brought on by rowdy teammates, Hansen was inducted into the good old American tradition of getting embarrassed during his on-field interview on the Crew SC television broadcast, courtesy of teammate Justin Meram.

Per @stevesirk, #CrewSC rookie Niko Hansen becomes the 10th player in club history to score in his @MLS debut. Talk about a splash!#CLBvPOR pic.twitter.com/nRIvIsHFdq — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) March 26, 2017

Looks like Hansen doesn't mind getting a bath after making such an auspicious start to his MLS career.