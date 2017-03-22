Manchester United to play Real Salt Lake, LA Galaxy this summer

English Premier League giants Manchester United are coming to the United States again this summer, and they've lined up two friendlies with MLS teams.

Man United will take on the LA Galaxy on July 15 at StubHub Center, and then play Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on July 17.

“We are excited to host an iconic English team like Manchester United here at StubHub Center,” said LA Galaxy president Chris Klein in a team statement. “As the flagship team in Major League Soccer, it is important for us to continue to host big games and bring top-level soccer to the city of Los Angeles. We are looking forward to July 15 as we host a world-class event for our fans.”

“The Manchester United club is synonymous with the beautiful game around the globe, and to have them visit our great state to play against RSL is the culmination of an amazing effort consistent with our vision for Real Salt Lake,” said Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen in a team statement.

Manchester United are currently managed by Jose Mourinho, and have one trophy already this season, the EFL Cup, and are still in the running for the Europa League. Their star-studded roster includes Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and David de Gea.

In addition to their tours of North America, the Red Devils have enjoyed a few MLS connections throughout the years, notably purchasing US national team goalkeeper Tim Howard from the MetroStars back in 2003, and most recently sending midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger to the Chicago Fire in a deal that was announced Tuesday.