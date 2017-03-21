Chicago Fire sign German star midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger

The Chicago Fire made the move everyone had been talking about for months, announcing on Tuesday morning that they have signed German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger from English Premier League side Manchester United.

The 32-year-old Schweinsteiger will be eligible immediately, pending receipt of his ITC and his passing a physical. He could be available for selection as soon as Chicago's home match on Saturday, April 1 against Montreal (3 pm ET).

“Throughout my career, I’ve always sought opportunities where I hoped to make a positive impact and to help make something great. My move to Chicago Fire is no different,” Schweinsteiger said in a club statement. “Through my conversations with Nelson and Pauno, I'm convinced by the club’s vision and philosophy and I want to help them with this project."

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Fire signed him to a one-year deal with a mutual option for at least one more year, making him one of the top 10 highest-paid players in MLS.

The signing is one of the most prominent in club history next to former Barcelona star Hristo Stoitchkov and wildly popular Mexican star Cuauhtemoc Blanco, who is generally regarded as one of the best footballers ever to suit up for the Mexican national team. However, Schweinsteirger's soccer resume is arguably the strongest of the group.

The 2013 German footballer of the year played in three World Cups, starting in the victorious 2014 final against Argentina.

“Bastian Schweinsteiger is one of our sport’s greatest champions,” said Fire owner and chairman Andrew Hauptman in a club statement. “We are excited for soccer fans everywhere to have the opportunity to watch the most decorated player in the league during the Fire’s 20th season.”

With Bayern Munich -- his only club before his move to England in 2015 – he won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, eight Bundesliga titles and seven DFB-Pokal domestic cup championships. He made 500 appearances with the Bavarian side, leading them to the Bundesliga/DFB-Pokal/Champions League treble in 2013.

Thanks to all fans, the whole staff and my teammates of @ManUtd! I will never forget my time with the club, but now it’s time for a change! pic.twitter.com/zYn2o5Cjsk — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 21, 2017

