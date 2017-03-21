Fantasy: Josef Martinez makes a big jump in the top 50

Josef Martinez - Atlanta United FC - Fantasy

After three exciting weeks of MLS Fantasy action, it’s finally time to slow things down with our first bye week of the season. Only six teams will play this weekend so it’s an ideal time to reflect on what has already happened. But don’t spend too much time in contemplation, there are still plenty of points to be had in Round 4.

Below is my updated list of the top 50 MLS Fantasy players. This list is not designed to focus just on the upcoming fantasy round, but instead looks at where players my fall in the overall rankings.

1. Diego Valeri MID POR $10.3
2. Sebastian Giovinco* FWD TOR $11.9
3. Nicolas Lodeiro MID SEA $11.2
4. Ignacio Piatti MID MTL $10.2
5. David Villa FWD NYC $10.2
6. Sacha Kljestan MID NY $10
7. Fanendo Adi FWD POR $9.6
8. Benny Feilhaber MID SKC $10.3
9. Ola Kamara FWD CLB $10.1
10. Maxi Moralez MID NYC $9.2
11. Clint Dempsey FWD SEA $9.4
12. Cyle Larin FWD ORL $9.2
13. B. Wright-Phillips FWD NY $10
14. Giovani dos Santos* FWD LA $9.9
15. Osvaldo Alonso MID SEA $9.5
16. Jozy Altidore FWD TOR $9.8
17. Romell Quioto FWD HOU $8.6
18. Erick Torres FWD HOU $8.5
19. Miguel Almiron MID ATL $9.3
20. Chris Wondolowski FWD SJ $8.6
21. Michael Bradley MID TOR $9.1
22. Josef Martinez FWD ATL $9.4
23. David Accam FWD CHI $9.4
24. Joao Plata* FWD RSL $9
25. Kei Kamara FWD NE $9.4
26. Matteo Mancosu FWD MTL $7.9
27. Maximiliano Urruti FWD DAL $8.7
28. Rodney Wallace MID NYC $7.9
29. Yamil Asad MID ATL $8.6
30. Justin Meram MID CLB $9.5
31. Kevin Molino MID MIN $9.7
32. Luciano Acosta MID DC $8.5
33. Alberth Elis FWD HOU $8.5
34. Nemanja Nikolic FWD CHI $9.4
35. Ethan Finlay MID CLB $9
36. Jack Harrison MID NYC $7.5
37. Romain Alessandrini MID LA $9.2
38. Patrick Mullins FWD DC $8.4
39. Anibal Godoy MID SJ $7.3
40. Dominique Badji FWD COL $6.4
41. Kellyn Acosta MID DAL $6.9
42. Walker Zimmerman DEF DAL $6.5
43. Harrison Afful DEF CLB $5.9
44. Nick Lima DEF SJ $4.6
45. Tim Melia GK SKC $5.6
46. Drew Moor DEF TOR $6.1
47. Ike Opara DEF SKC $5.2
48. Aaron Long DEF NY $5.1
49. Jimmy Medranda DEF SKC $5.1
50. Alphonso Davies DEF VAN $4.4

Adjustments

Many of the changes this week were small with most players only rising or falling one or two places. The big winner was Josef Martinez who rose 14 spots. After two strong games, it’s clear that Martinez has developed a strong connection with Miguel Almiron and I believe that connection will lead him to being a top 25 player.

Houston’s dynamic attacking duo (Romell Quioto and Erick Torres) also rose in the rankings, but three consecutive games of goals is just not sustainable. Quioto is currently my favorite of the two, but both players should be near the top of your watch lists when playing at home.

Additions

The following players were added to the list this round: Maximiliano Urruti, Rodney Wallace, Luciano Acosta, Romain Alessandrini, Aaron Long, and Jimmy Medranda.

Are there any other players who you would add to this list? Let me know who you would add or remove in the comments below.

