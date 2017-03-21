Fantasy: Josef Martinez makes a big jump in the top 50

After three exciting weeks of MLS Fantasy action, it’s finally time to slow things down with our first bye week of the season. Only six teams will play this weekend so it’s an ideal time to reflect on what has already happened. But don’t spend too much time in contemplation, there are still plenty of points to be had in Round 4.

Below is my updated list of the top 50 MLS Fantasy players. This list is not designed to focus just on the upcoming fantasy round, but instead looks at where players my fall in the overall rankings.

All prices in millions

* - injured player

Overall Player Rankings

Adjustments

Many of the changes this week were small with most players only rising or falling one or two places. The big winner was Josef Martinez who rose 14 spots. After two strong games, it’s clear that Martinez has developed a strong connection with Miguel Almiron and I believe that connection will lead him to being a top 25 player.

Houston’s dynamic attacking duo (Romell Quioto and Erick Torres) also rose in the rankings, but three consecutive games of goals is just not sustainable. Quioto is currently my favorite of the two, but both players should be near the top of your watch lists when playing at home.

Additions

The following players were added to the list this round: Maximiliano Urruti, Rodney Wallace, Luciano Acosta, Romain Alessandrini, Aaron Long, and Jimmy Medranda.

