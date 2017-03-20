Week Three tifo round-up: Red cards for racism, memes, and more

Another action-packed MLS weekend, another set of the fan-created art form we know and love as tifo! With these real-time creations existing pretty ephemerally -- see our story here on what happens to old tifo -- we can at least try to preserve them digitally. Here are some highlights from this past weekend.

Atlanta

For Atlanta United's second home match -- a 4-0 win over the Chicago Fire! -- fans rolled out this display reading "Show Racism the Red Card," fitting nicely with the recent launch of MLS' "Don't Cross the Line" campaign this year.

The second tifo. #ATLUTD A post shared by Kyle Tait (@kbtait25) on Mar 18, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

This week's TIFO: Show Racism the Red Card ⚽️❤️ A post shared by Emily Fennell (@mrsemilyfennell) on Mar 18, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Dallas

Shout-out to Dallas fans for bringing out displays on either side -- including one playing on the by-now-classic Arthur meme. They, too, later got to celebrate a home win, this time 2-1 over the New England Revolution.

Big props to both sides of SG's as they both had solid tifo efforts. pic.twitter.com/QCWsIu8bo6 — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) March 19, 2017

Vancouver

Vancouver fell 0-2 at home to Toronto FC, but their supporters still won with another show of solidarity against racism.

Portland

Over in Portland, the Timbers Army once again sent a message of inclusiveness and the fight against discrimination. (They later bagged a 4-2 home win over Houston.)

Seattle

Finally, in Seattle on Sunday night, Sounders fans officially celebrated their Cup victory last December -- and a 3-1 victory over the visiting Red Bulls. Here's how they kicked that off.