El Matador Arthur tifo for FC Dallas on March 18, 2017
Via @ElMatadorFCD on Twitter

Week Three tifo round-up: Red cards for racism, memes, and more

March 20, 201712:32PM EDT
Arielle CastilloSenior Editor

Another action-packed MLS weekend, another set of the fan-created art form we know and love as tifo! With these real-time creations existing pretty ephemerally -- see our story here on what happens to old tifo -- we can at least try to preserve them digitally. Here are some highlights from this past weekend.

Atlanta

For Atlanta United's second home match -- a 4-0 win over the Chicago Fire! -- fans rolled out this display reading "Show Racism the Red Card," fitting nicely with the recent launch of MLS' "Don't Cross the Line" campaign this year.

 

 

The second tifo. #ATLUTD

A post shared by Kyle Tait (@kbtait25) on

 

 

 

This week's TIFO: Show Racism the Red Card ⚽️❤️

A post shared by Emily Fennell (@mrsemilyfennell) on

 

Dallas

Shout-out to Dallas fans for bringing out displays on either side -- including one playing on the by-now-classic Arthur meme. They, too, later got to celebrate a home win, this time 2-1 over the New England Revolution.

Vancouver

Vancouver fell 0-2 at home to Toronto FC, but their supporters still won with another show of solidarity against racism.

 

Portland

Over in Portland, the Timbers Army once again sent a message of inclusiveness and the fight against discrimination. (They later bagged a 4-2 home win over Houston.)

 

Seattle

Finally, in Seattle on Sunday night, Sounders fans officially celebrated their Cup victory last December -- and a 3-1 victory over the visiting Red Bulls. Here's how they kicked that off.

Series: 
Sideline
Topics: 
Soccer Culture
Tifo