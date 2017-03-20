Week Three tifo round-up: Red cards for racism, memes, and more

Another action-packed MLS weekend, another set of the fan-created art form we know and love as tifo! With these real-time creations existing pretty ephemerally -- see our story here on what happens to old tifo -- we can at least try to preserve them digitally. Here are some highlights from this past weekend.
Atlanta
For Atlanta United's second home match -- a 4-0 win over the Chicago Fire! -- fans rolled out this display reading "Show Racism the Red Card," fitting nicely with the recent launch of MLS' "Don't Cross the Line" campaign this year.
Tifo: "give racism a red card" 👏😎 #ATLUTD #MLS @ATLUTD @ResurgenceATL @TerminusLegion pic.twitter.com/cChzPFSGsm— The Peach Review® (@ThePeachReview) March 18, 2017
Dallas
Shout-out to Dallas fans for bringing out displays on either side -- including one playing on the by-now-classic Arthur meme. They, too, later got to celebrate a home win, this time 2-1 over the New England Revolution.
Big props to both sides of SG's as they both had solid tifo efforts. pic.twitter.com/QCWsIu8bo6— 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) March 19, 2017
@DallasGuardians @Cockyhobbit @3rdDegreeNet @LoneStarLegion this might be a better picture. pic.twitter.com/FknVK2CmTA— El Matador FCD (@ElMatadorFCD) March 19, 2017
@Cockyhobbit @3rdDegreeNet @LoneStarLegion @ElMatadorFCD This was ours. El Matador brought it with the Arthur meme about the USOC final 👊 pic.twitter.com/IwB5sJu29q— DBG 🏆🛡 (@DallasGuardians) March 19, 2017
Vancouver
Vancouver fell 0-2 at home to Toronto FC, but their supporters still won with another show of solidarity against racism.
@ariellec you missed Vancouver's tifo! pic.twitter.com/NZLROJ9ONQ— Victor Sum (@sumdeviant) March 20, 2017
Portland
Over in Portland, the Timbers Army once again sent a message of inclusiveness and the fight against discrimination. (They later bagged a 4-2 home win over Houston.)
"Home is the journey we make."#UniteAgainstRacism #WeAreAllEqual pic.twitter.com/H27WPikkKf— Diego Valeri (@DiegoDv8) March 19, 2017
🔴 Show Racism The Red Card 🔴#RCTID #DontCrossTheLine pic.twitter.com/DWNiNN1Huo— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) March 19, 2017
The making of @timbersarmy’s "Shining City on a Hill” tifo, six-hour timelapse by @Rayterrill— David Rudin (@DavidSRudin) March 19, 2017
[🎥 https://t.co/lfasM9ArSw] #RCTID pic.twitter.com/fCclNKvrXp
Seattle
Finally, in Seattle on Sunday night, Sounders fans officially celebrated their Cup victory last December -- and a 3-1 victory over the visiting Red Bulls. Here's how they kicked that off.
An #MLSCup banner & tifo to match. 🏆 #SEAvNY https://t.co/UZm97fToUd— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 19, 2017