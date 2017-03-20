Kick Off: Wk 3 Recap | Timbers, OCSC rolling | More USMNT changes

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Champs Seattle bag first win

On Sunday night, defending MLS Cup champs Seattle broke into the win column with a 3-1 defeat of the New York Red Bulls, ending their guests' perfect start to the season. RECAP

The Sounders got contributions from all of their star attackers, making coach Brian Schmetzer extremely encouraged by their offensive firepower. READ MORE

Timbers storm back for another full result

Portland fought back from a halftime deficit, scoring three second-half goals to record a 4-2 win over guests Houston. RECAP

As part of our Matt Doyle breaking down the Week 3 action, he locked in on the awesomeness of Diego Valeri, whose brace was only part of the package. READ MORE | VALERI HIGHLIGHTS

Despite the loss, the impressive Dynamo showed why they're dangerous enough to compete with anyone in the league. READ MORE

Atlanta stroll past 10-man Fire

League-leading scorer Josef Martinez added two to his total as Atlanta United eased to a 4-0 win over visiting Chicago, who were reduced to 10 men by an early Johan Kappelhof ejection. RECAP

While Martinez has drawn quick raves for his finishing, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle writes that it's the striker's movement that has Atlanta running wild thus far. READ MORE

Galaxy post first "W" at RSL

The LA Galaxy took advantage of Kyle Beckerman's late-first-half red card by rallying late for a 2-1 triumph at Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. RECAP

In addition to posting their first win of the season, the game ended up being a night of firsts for the Galaxy. READ MORE

Unbeaten TFC tops Vancouver

Reigning Eastern Conference Champions Toronto FC got a goal and an assist from Jozy Altidore in a 2-0 win over 10-man hosts Vancouver. RECAP

Whitecaps boss Carl Robinson bemoaned the 70th minute sending off of Brek Shea, which he says turned the tide in what was a tight match to that point. READ MORE

FC Dallas rallies past the Revs

A pair of late goals from Maxi Urruti earned FC Dallas a 2-1 home win against New England. RECAP | WATCH URRUTI'S BRACE

Fresh off a midweek rally win in CONCACAF Champions League play, the Toros repeated the feat to stay two points shy of West leaders Portland. READ MORE

Lions roar to home victory

Cyle Larin scored twice as Orlando City stayed perfect on the young season with a 2-1 win over visiting Philadelphia. RECAP

While some may be surprised that the Lions roared on without skipper Kaká, but Arielle Castillo says that shouldn't be the case. READ MORE

Sporting KC breaks out for first win

Sporting KC celebrated their first victory of the term, a 2-1 defeat of previously perfect guests San Jose on Saturday. RECAP

The victorious hosts came into the game without a goal on the campaign, but Benny Feilhaber ended that drought with an audacious strike that paved the way to victory. READ MORE

Crew SC breaks duck in D.C.

Columbus booked their first victory of the season with a 2-0 road decision that kept D.C. United reeling. RECAP

The result and the changes that helped produce it left Crew SC blog Massive Report with plenty to discuss after the win. READ MORE

Loons bank first MLS point

Minnesota United earned their first point with a surprising 2-2 draw at Colorado. For the Rapids, it was the first time surrendernig multiple goals in an MLS home game since October 2015. RECAP

The Loons benefited from some lineup changes that helped ease their growing pains as an expansion team, at least for one week. READ MORE

Wasteful NYCFC draw with Montreal

Finally, New York City FC were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against visiting Montreal on Saturday afternoon. RECAP

The Yankee Stadium bunch felt they did enough to win, but were let down by their finishing in the frustrating result. READ MORE

More changes for USMNT squad

With the injuries piling up, US manager Bruce Arena has added to the selection for this week's 2018 World Cup qualifiers by calling up Matt Besler and Sacha Kljestan. READ MORE

One of those players ruled out is in-form Hamburg forward Bobby Wood, but our Matt Doyle says it's not time to panic for USMNT fans. READ MORE

