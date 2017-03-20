How the US national team's MLS contingent fared in Week 3

The US men’s national team roster for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers is absolutely loaded with MLS players, with Bruce Arena calling 18 players from the league to his 25-man roster for matches against Honduras on Friday and at Panama on March 28.

The group, which began convening in San Jose on Sunday ahead of the Honduras match at Avaya Stadium, had a busy weekend in the league, with 18 players seeing action, several of them key protagonists.

Here’s how they fared:

Goalkeepers

Tim Howard: Recorded a pair of saves in Colorado’s 2-2 home draw against Minnesota. Guessed correctly on Kevin Molino’s penalty kick, but couldn’t keep the Trinidadian’s shot out of the back of the net.

Nick Rimando: Made a pair of saves in 10-man RSL’s 2-1 home loss against LA. Would’ve been hard-pressed to do anything about either of LA’s goals, a blistering volley from Dave Romney and a close-range finish by Emmanuel Boateng.

David Bingham: Had a rough night in Kansas City, letting a Soony Saad shot roll through his legs for a late own goal in San Jose’s 2-1 loss at Children’s Mercy Park.

Defenders

Matt Besler: Went the full 90 in Sporting KC’s 2-1 home win against San Jose, helping hold the Quakes scoreless until Florian Jungwirth pulled one back for the visitors in second-half stoppage time.

DaMarcus Beasley: Played 90 minutes at left back for Houston in their 4-2 loss at Portland on Saturday. The veteran was called for a suspect handball in the box early on, giving Portland a penalty that they converted to go up 1-0.

Walker Zimmerman: Played all 90 minutes for FC Dallas in their 2-1 home win against New England on Saturday.

Graham Zusi: Went the full 90 at right back for SKC, carving out a couple of goal-scoring opportunities for himself in their 2-1 win against San Jose.

Midfielders

Kellyn Acosta: Continued his hot run of form, going 90 minutes and helping control the center of the park in Dallas’ 2-1 win against the Revs.

Alejandro Bedoya: Played every minute of Philadelphia’s 2-1 loss at Orlando, forcing goalkeeper Joe Bendik into a fantastic late save on a close-range header.

Michael Bradley: Effectively marshalled the midfield in Toronto’s 2-0 road win at Vancouver, a result that improved the Reds to 1-0-2 on their three-game, season-opening road trip.

Jermaine Jones: Jones, who is suspended for the Honduras match, went the full 90 in LA’s 2-1 win at Real Salt Lake, nearly scoring a headed goal that Rimando expertly pawed off the line.

Sacha Kljestan: The playmaker logged a full 90 minutes for the New York Red Bulls in their 3-1 loss at Seattle on Sunday, taking two shots and hitting three key passes but, like many of his teammates, struggling to produce his best.

Sebastian Lletget: Along with Jones, went the full 90 in the midfield for LA in their sorely-needed 2-1 win at Salt Lake.

Dax McCarty: Had a tough day at the office, going the full 90 in the 10-man Chicago Fire’s 4-0 loss at Atlanta United FC.

Darlington Nagbe: Was his usual dynamic self in Portland’s 4-2 win against Houston, going the full 90 and making a great play to set up David Guzman’s second-half game-winner.

Forwards

Jozy Altidore: Served as the spearhead of Toronto FC’s attack with Sebastian Giovinco out injured, brilliantly setting up Victor Vazquez’s opener with a cushioned header before turning Kendall Waston like a top and firing home inside the far post to give TFC their 2-0 win at Vancouver.

Clint Dempsey: Deuce netted from the penalty spot to open the scoring in Seattle on Sunday evening. It's his second goal in three games this year, as he continues to make up for lost time following his return from some six months on the sidelines due to an irregular heartbeat.

Jordan Morris: The 2016 MLS Rookie of the Year turned in a typical hard-running display against the New York Red Bulls, capped by a point-blank header on Nicolas Lodeiro's pinpoint cross to the back post that gave the Sounders a lead they would not relinquish.