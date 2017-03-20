Catch up on the best of MLS Week Three -- in limerick form

Trying to stave off the Monday blues by catching up on Week Three? You could check up on our thorough report of everything you might have missed.... But, if poetry's your bag, you could also read these limericks below. (You can also click on the match recaps below to get the stats and details, too.)

NYC 1, MTL 1

Sat., Mar. 18 (match recap)

Yankee Stadium was filled with snow

Pushed aside, with nowhere to go

Piled in the dugout

Like Yankees who pout

Like chances they contrived to blow

Just before the half-time break came

Wallace scored the first of the game

No sign of Pirlo

Just where did he go?

City’s built on more than mere fame

But let’s not focus on the cold

Or midfield battles of old

This game’s for the young

And serious fun

Here fortune favors the bold

Speaking of which, there’s Oduro

Versus a D soft as Play-Doh

He slots past Johnson

Whose clean sheet is done

He settles for a draw though

ATL 4, CHI 0

Sat., Mar. 18 (match recap)

Atlanta scores early again

One day they will knock in 10

Fire player sent off

J. Kappelhof

Their next goal’s a matter of when

Chicago’s not having a ball

They’ve barely touched it all

When rarely they do

Their ideas are few

Their playing, it casts a pall

VAN 0, TOR 2

Sat., Mar. 18 (match recap)

Vanney with strange rotation

Causing fan consternation

Alex N. Bono

Starts from the get-go

Why now, pre-FIFA vacation?

Van’s first shot came late in the game

An effort predictably tame

One Brek red later

Amped up the danger

Lost two-nil, now how to blame?

DC 0, CLB 2

Sat., Mar. 18 (match recap)

Three games into this season

I’m getting a strong feelin’

That D.C. won’t score

Now or ever more

What could be the reason?

ORL 2, PHI 1

Sat., Mar. 18 (match recap)

Bonus haiku time...

Ricardo Kaká

He’s not so direly missed

By Orlando’s team

DAL 2, NE 1

Sat., Mar. 18 (match recap)

They trigger my heart attack

By staging another comeback

Two from Urruti

Very good, ain’t he?

Any chill, Dallas does lack

SKC 2, SJ 1

Sat., Mar. 18 (match recap)

Is San Jose worse by the week?

The season debut was their peak

The dreaded own goal

Cometh before their fall

Answers, they continue to seek

Bonus haiku time...

Only David Bingham

Celebrates with a howler

His call-up by Bruce



COL 2, MIN 2

Sat., Mar. 18 (match recap)

For once the Loons had a lead

But warnings they didn’t heed

Lasted just seconds

Then a goal: Hairston’s

But a draw’s progress indeed

RSL 1, LA 2

Sat., Mar. 18 (match recap)

Everyone’s hurt in LA

But the team continues to play

They just would not fold

Scored two goals all told

When fit, they’ll make the league pay

POR 4, HOU 2

Sat., Mar. 18 (match recap)

Turns out a handball’s an elbow

File as: The more that you know

Two early PKs

Then Adi sashays

Through backlines, Timbers will blow

SEA 3, NY 1

Sun., Mar. 19 (match recap)

We’re joined here to remember

The stalwart Red Bulls member

Salvatore Zizzo

Poorly did he go

Jones made him spin forever