Watch the Week 3 edition of MLS Matchday Live on Facebook, Sunday at 6ET

If you tuned in to the first two weeks of MLS Matchday Live on Facebook, you won't want to miss what's in store this Sunday at 6 pm ET.

The only weekly MLS show on Facebook – streamed live on the league's official channel – will have all the best highlights and discussion from the 10 Saturday night matches in the lead-up to the big Sunday night showdown between the Seattle Sounders and the New York Red Bulls (7 pm ET on FS1 and FOX Deportes).

ExtraTime Radio host Andrew Wiebe will be joined by MLS broadcaster and former player Brian Dunseth this Sunday to debate all the hot topics together with you via the Facebook comments and polls which have proven one of the popular features of the show's format in 2017.

If you've yet to catch the show, get a taste by watching this season's recent episodes below:

Week 2: Watch Now

Calen Carr joins Andrew Wiebe in studio and Stephen Keel checks in from snowy Minnesota.

Week 1: Watch Now