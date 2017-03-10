Mix Diskerud joins Swedish club IFK Goteborg on loan

Mix Diskerud has found a new club, as New York City FC announced on Friday that they’ve sent the 26-year-old midfielder on loan to Swedish top-flight outfit IFK Goteborg.

NYCFC announced on March 2 that they had exercised their offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on Diskerud. Although the buyout ensured the player didn't count against NYCFC's 2017 roster budget, Diskerud remained under contract with MLS until 2018. And since the midfielder did not go through waivers, he wasn’t eligible to be acquired by a new MLS team and could only be loaned or transferred out of the league. His loan at Goteborg will last until Aug. 27, 2017.

The Norwegian-American midfielder was first signed by New York City ahead of their inaugural season of 2015. He recorded three goals and one assist in 27 games in the club’s first season, but fell out of favor under new head coach Patrick Vieira in 2016, playing his last league match with NYCFC on June 2 of last year.

Diskerud has 38 career caps with the US men’s national team, and was on the USMNT roster at the 2014 World Cup.