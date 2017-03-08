San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 2017 MLS Match Preview

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

2017 MLS Regular Season

Avaya Stadium - San Jose, California

Saturday, March 11 - 10 p.m. ET

WATCH: TSN in Canada | MLS LIVE in the US

Two Western Conference teams looking to retool toward playoff contention meet up in Week 2, when the the San Jose Earthquakes host Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Avaya Stadium. The Quakes knocked off Montreal in Week 1, with a strong defensive showing capped by a cheeky chip from central midfielder Anibal Godoy. The 'Caps are still looking for their first league goal (after advancing past the Red Bulls in CCL play) following a scoreless draw with Philadelphia on Sunday.

San Jose Earthquakes

The Earthquakes made an offseason committment toward a more lively on-field product, and a number of youthful additions – both international and of the Homegrown variety – drove a season-opening victory against the Impact. HGP Nick Lima had a heavy hand in Nacho Piatti's quiet night, while erstwhile Darmstadt center back Florian Jungwirth's debut performance stood out during Opening Weekend. That the offense came from Anibal Godoy was gravy – the Panamanian international is in the midst of a second season controlling central midfield game in, game out.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT – Quincy Amarikwa (knee surgery); Marvell Wynne (heart abnormality); Harold Cummings (sports hernia injury); Marc Pelosi (left knee injruy)

Projected starting XI (4-4-2): David Bingham (GK) — Nick Lima, Florian Jungwirth, Victor Bernardez, Shaun Francis — Tommy Thompson, Anibal Godoy, Fatai Alashe, Simon Dawkins – Marco Urena, Chris Wondolowski

Notes: San Jose opened the season with a 1-0 win over Montreal, meaning they have now kept clean sheets in four of their last eight MLS home matches. The Earthquakes conceded 12 home goals last year, tied for the third-lowest total in the league.

Vancouver Whitecaps

After burning several scores on the Red Bulls backline in pre-MLS action, Vancouver came up empty against Philadelphia on Sunday, mostly because Keegan Rosenberry decided he'd like to haunt Jordan Harvey's dreams (Watch). But threats abound – from the long-hapless 'Caps? Yes, really – most notably 16-year-old phenom Alphonso Davies and a healthy and speedy now-US national Kekuta Manneh. If Fredy Montero continues to integrate into the offense, say … half as well as Christian Dean on D, we could see the 'Caps begin to ascend the table.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT – Christian Bolanos (right knee patellar tendonitis); Brett Levis (ACL tear); Yordy Reyna (foot surgery); David Edgar (PCL, MCL tear)

Projected Starting XI (4-4-2): David Ousted — Jordan Harvey, Christian Dean, Tim Parker, Sheanon Williams — Alphonso Davies, Andrew Jacobson, Matias Laba, Cristian Techera – Erik Hurtado, Kekuta Manneh

Notes: The Whitecaps have failed to score in eight of their last nine MLS away matches. Their 17 total away goals scored were tied for the sixth-lowest total in the league last year.

All-Time Series

In 16 match-ups since Vancouver joined MLS at the start of the 2011 season, the Whitecaps have controlled the series, which stands at 6-3-7 in their favor. However, it's been dominated by the home squad – the Quakes are undefeated (2-0-6) in eight matchups in San Jose, and (1-6-1) when traveling to the Great White North. They earned that first away victory last August, following it with a nil-nil October draw to take the season series.

Referees

Referee: DREW FISCHER

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson (bench side), Daniel Belleau (far side)

Fourth Official: Alejandro Mariscal