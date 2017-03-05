Check out the first tifo unveiled before first game at Orlando City Stadium

The first official match at Orlando City Stadium on Sunday was an event to remember. And it was only right that it would be celebrated by a memorable tifo designed by Orlando City supporters in their first day in their special section known as The Wall.
A Gift From The Gods. #TheWall pic.twitter.com/VraHaiFWSN— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 5, 2017
Orando City's debut tifo inside it's new stadium, "A gift from the Gods." #OCSC #ORLvNYC #MLS pic.twitter.com/VKC4oozJbZ— Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) March 5, 2017
#AGiftFromTheGods pic.twitter.com/jMkX1zMzTy— Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) March 5, 2017
1' | We're off! The dream is a reality. #WelcomeHome#ORLvNYC | 0-0 pic.twitter.com/tLZrcX7aEi— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 5, 2017
MLS again proving it's got one of the best tifo games in the world! Amazing work by the @OrlandoCitySC supporters! pic.twitter.com/ufC0OE9DOG— Cristian Nyari (@Cnyari) March 5, 2017
MAN THE WALL! #ORLvNYC #WelcomeHome pic.twitter.com/GzTime5uw0— Punky Brewster's BFF (@MsBrooke_Lynn) March 5, 2017