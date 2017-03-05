Check out the first tifo unveiled before first game at Orlando City Stadium

March 5, 20176:26PM EST
MLSsoccer staff

The first official match at Orlando City Stadium on Sunday was an event to remember. And it was only right that it would be celebrated by a memorable tifo designed by Orlando City supporters in their first day in their special section known as The Wall.

