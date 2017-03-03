Kick Off: 2017 MLS Opening Weekend starts now! | 'Caps reach CCL semis

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Whitecaps see off RBNY in CCL QFs

Vancouver rounded out the 2016/17 CONCACAF Champions league final four by scoring a decisive 2-0 victory over the visiting New York Red Bulls on Thursday night. Thanks to the 3-1 aggregate win, the Whitecaps set up a semifinal meeting with last year's CCL runners-up, Jose Francisco Torres' Tigres UANL of Liga MX. READ MORE

Carl Robinson's Whitecaps did the damage on goals from young gun Alphonso Davies and new recruit Fredy Montero, sparking hope that their offense will be clicking this year. READ MORE

First kicks for Minnesota, Atlanta

The 2017 season will officially kick off when expansion side Minnesota United plays their first game at Portland on Friday night (9:30pm ET; FS1 | MLS LIVE in Canada). For the Timbers, it will be a first chance to show off key signings Sebastian Blanco and David Guzman. READ MORE

Meanwhile, fellow new kids Atlanta United will mark their debut with a Sunday vist from the Red Bulls (7:30pm ET; FS1 | MLS LIVE in Canada). The expansion team will trot out three of the league's Designated Players - the attack trio of Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez and Hector Villalba - in front of a hometown crowd expected to be massive. READ MORE

Sounders start title defense in Houston

On Saturday night, reigning MLS Cup champs Seattle will kick off the new season away to a rebuilt Houston side (8:30pm ET; MLS LIVE). READ MORE

The Sounders' spot-kicks triumph back in December left Toronto FC with a heavily-motivated monkey on their collective backs. The Reds will begin chasing down the title that got away with Saturday's visit to Real Salt Lake (4:30pm ET; MLS LIVE | TSN in Canada). READ MORE

West's best return

Supporters Shield holders FC Dallas are set to return to action with some unfinished business on their to-do list. The Toros will start the new season with a Saturday visit (4pm ET; Univision | MLS LIVE in Canada) to the StubHub Center to tackle the LA Galaxy. READ MORE

Last season's Western runners-up, Colorado, are back with a home clash (6pm ET; MLS LIVE) against New England. READ MORE

Saturday in the parks

Another trio of season openers rounds out Saturday's slate. D.C. United will welcome Sporting KC for a big tilt (7pm ET; MLS LIVE) between a pair of clubs entering the year with high hopes. READ MORE

A pair of revamped rivals will lock horns in an opening-day matinee (2pm ET; MLS LIVE) when Chicago visits Columbus. The game will mark the first clash between Crew SC's retooled defense and new Fire striker Nemanja Nikolic. READ MORE

Saturday's late game will feature Eastern Conference finalists Montreal paying an opening day call (10pm ET; MLS LIVE | TVAS, TSN in Canada) at San Jose. READ MORE

More soccer Sunday

Orlando City will christen their new stadium when New York City FC invades on Sunday (5pm ET; ESPN | MLS LIVE in Canada). The match will also mark the league debut of new Lions defender Jonathan Spector. READ MORE

Also Sunday, Vancouver will play host to Philadelphia (9:30pm ET; MLS LIVE | TSN in Canada) in the final season opener of the weekend. READ MORE

'Tis the season for predictions

With the season set to kick off, we've surveyed a dozen GM's from around the league to get their picks for MLS Cup, the Supporters Shield, the Golden Boot and more. READ MORE

Now that it's March, everybody is shining up their crystal balls. The Sports Illustrated crew has also shared several fearless predictions for the impending season. READ MORE

New MLS app released

Just in time to help you follow the 2017 season, the new MLS app is available for download across six mobile phone and TV platforms. READ MORE

Atlanta United down under

Much has been written about the fantastic local support shown to Atlanta United heading into their expansion campaign, but the team's fan-dom reaches a lot farther than the city limits. Arielle Castillo profiles a supporters group that has formed up to back the club all the way from Australia. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Musts

Herculez Gomez previews the West on ExtraTime Radio

WATCH: MLS 2017 season preview special

MLS LIVE: Get in the game! New platform for 2017