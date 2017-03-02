All new official MLS apps now available via free download for 2017 season

The newest version of the official MLS app is now available for FREE download on most all of your favorite devices just in time for the 2017 MLS season which kicks off on March 3:

Mobile Apps (iOS & Android)

AppleTV

Roku

Chromecast

AppleWatch

Get more info on all the download options available:

Mobile Apps (iOS & Android)

Everything you need to follow MLS in 2017 is a tap or swipe away:

Latest news and analysis

Live scores, standings, and advanced stats, including a new stats section

Live match streams with MLS LIVE subscription and upgraded MLS LIVE service

Full VOD library including free highlights

Personalized notifications and advanced notification capabilities

More news and video from your favorite club

AppleTV

MLS is back on AppleTV with the latest update ahead of 2017 showcasing all the features fans have come to enjoy since the league channel debuted on AppleTV in 2013:

Live match streams with MLS LIVE subscription

Full VOD library including free highlights

Live scores and standings

Roku

The official MLS app for Roku is completely redesigned for the 2017 season. It's the ideal device for matchday with live match streams available with an MLS LIVE subscription along with updated scores and standings.

Chromecast

Cast any video from MLS mobile apps to a Chromecast receiver, including live matches via your MLS LIVE subscription.

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick users can download the official MLS app for free, allowing them to watch highlights of their favorite teams and players (no MLS LIVE access just yet) and to check out analysis and features from around the league.

Amazon Fire users are already familiar with some of the app's top features: auto advance through videos, support for multiple interaction methods (voice, remote, etc.) and the deepest MLS video library anywhere, with every video available on-demand.

AppleWatch

Trying to follow your team's match while on the go? It's easy with the MLS app on AppleWatch with live scores and personalized notifications to give you all the latest updates.