Trophy-hunting Rapids add "new attacking movements" to sturdy defense

The Colorado Rapids have retained their defensive foundation from the 2016 season. But moving the needle on offense will be key to building on last year’s success in 2017.

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni does have some weapons at his disposal. Last year’s leading scorer Shkelzen Gashi is back, though he was used sparingly in preseason. Caleb Calvert, still just 20 years old, led the team with four preseason goals. The pacey Marlon Hairston also figures to be a greater presence in attack this year, while Dominique Badji provides additional speed and range whether up top or out wide.

“There’s been a lot of growth in that attacking department,” Mastroeni told MLSsoccer.com after the Rapids’ preseason finale, a 2-0 loss to Houston in the Desert Diamond Cup in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday. Colorado open their 2017 season at home to New England on Saturday (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

The Rapids coach says he’s confident in the abilities of Kevin Doyle, who was utilized in a playmaking role down the stretch last year but has worked primarily in his usual target striker spot during preseason.

Asked about what has been different this year, the Irish international said it’s more about the guys around him.

“We’re trying to keep three of us up there,” Doyle said on Saturday. “[It was] me and Marlon and Badji tonight.”

With regards to playing the No. 9 role, he added, “That’s where I’ve played most of my career, so I don’t mind, actually. The way we’re playing at the moment, I end up dropping a little bit anyway, [with] them running off of me.”

Playing with three up front would be a departure from the tight 4-2-3-1 employed by the Rapids through most of 2016, which will take some adjusting.

“It’s good, it’s different,” said Doyle when asked about the mix with his colleagues up top. “We’re working on something; we’ve been working on it all preseason.”

Hairston echoed the reference.

“It’s kind of a new system that Pablo’s taught us coming into preseason,” he said. “Just trying to incorporate some new attacking movements into the same defensive structure that we had last year. So far it’s been fun. We have a great rhythm right now.”

In speaking with the Rapids boss himself over the final week of preseason, the theme around the offense isn’t as much who the pieces are, as how well they can play each role. Indeed, while Mastroeni is happy to have the help of a specialist veteran like Alan Gordon and the explosiveness of new signing Nana Adjei-Boateng, he is most concerned with his players’ versatility.

“We have options,” Mastroeni said. “I’m not set on any one thing. The season doesn’t allow you to be set on any certain way.”

With the midseason injury to star center mid Jermaine Jones – who has since moved to the LA Galaxy – causing an unwanted shakeup last year, Mastroeni remains intent on a team-first approach in 2017.

“Everyone’s got to know what the roles and responsibilities are of different positions so that they can seamlessly slide in and out when they’re healthy and not,” he said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for all the guys to get some playing time this year.”