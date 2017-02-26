San Jose Earthquakes provide donations, support to flooding victims

The San Jose Earthquakes are giving their neighbors a helping hand in the wake of the severe flooding that has devastated San Jose and communities across California.

Partnering with the public as well as their baseball counterparts the Oakland Athletics, the Quakes have raised $40,000 for the Silicon Valley Community Fund in the past few days. Those funds will aid families affected by the disaster, which has been dubbed the area’s worst flood in a century and prompted a mandatory evacuation order for 14,000 San Jose residents.

The Quakes Foundation organized a fundraiser that drew contributions of $14,830 from the general public. The Earthquakes matched that amount, and then after the A’s donated $10,000, contributed the final $340 to bring the grand total to an even $40K. Donations can still be made by visiting www.Quakes74.gesture.com or by texting QUAKES74 to 52182.

The two-time MLS Cup champions also hosted evacuees at their preseason scrimmage vs. Sacramento Republic FC at Avaya Stadium on Saturday, offering free tickets and transportation to the match, a 4-1 win for San Jose.

The Quakes open their 2017 regular season with a home game against the Montreal Impact on Saturday (10 pm ET; TVAS/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5 in Canada, MLS LIVE in US).