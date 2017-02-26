MLS expansion history: Just how tough is the task for Atlanta, Minnesota?

Minnesota United FC and Atlanta United FC will debut as Major League Soccer’s 21st and 22nd member clubs when the 2017 season officially kicks off next weekend.

Fans of the newcomers will surely have noticed to their chagrin that most pundits view them as long shots for the MLS Cup Playoffs, approaching the two teams with the conventional wisdom that life is hard in year one.

So just what does an inaugural season in MLS look like? Here are the historical numbers – good, bad and mostly ugly – on how expansion teams have fared in league and cup play.

Team Year Regular season Playoff finish Open Cup/ACC finish Chicago Fire 1998 20-12-0

2 of 6 in West MLS Cup champs Open Cup champs Miami Fusion 1998 15-17-0

4 of 6 in East Conf. semifinals Quarterfinals Chivas USA 2005 4-22-6

6 of 6 in West DNQ Fourth round Real Salt Lake 2005 5-22-5

5 of 6 in West DNQ Third round Toronto FC 2007 6-17-7

7 of 7 in East DNQ N/A; ACC founded in '08 San Jose Earthquakes* 2008 8-13-9

6 of 7 in West DNQ First round of qualifying Seattle Sounders 2009 12-7-11

3 of 8 in West Conf. semifinals Champions Philadelphia Union 2010 8-15-7

7 of 8 in East DNQ First round of qualifying Vancouver Whitecaps 2011 6-18-10

9 of 9 in West DNQ Lost in ACC final Portland Timbers 2011 11-14-9

6 of 9 in West DNQ Second round of qualifying Montreal Impact 2012 12-16-6

7 of 10 in East DNQ First (semifinal) round New York City FC 2015 10-17-7

8 of 10 in East DNQ Fourth round Orlando City SC 2015 12-14-8

7 of 10 in East DNQ Quarterfinals

*This refers to the Earthquakes' rebirth; the original San Jose franchise relocated to Houston and became the Dynamo ahead of the 2006 season.

Some context here: Not every expansion team arrives to the same league landscape. It’s not hard to imagine how different MLS was as the fledgling,10-team competition that welcomed the Chicago Fire and Miami Fusion FC compared to the vastly more mature situation that NYCFC and Orlando City stepped into two years ago.

That said, the overall track record for debutants involves emotional highs followed by gut-wrenching lows, big dreams laid low by harsh reality checks. Essentially, the Fire and Sounders are the only outliers.

We’ll just have to wait and see if ATL UTD and the Loons can buck that history.