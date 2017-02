MLS Snapchat takeovers continue this weekend, with rising Colorado Rapids star Marlon Hairston running the show on Saturday.

Taking over @MLS snapchat today. Stay tuned — Marlon Hairston (@MARLYG94) February 25, 2017

Portland Timbers attacker Jack Barmby handled the account on Friday, while Chicago Fire speedster David Accam was at the controls on Thursday...

...while New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo served up some gems earlier in the week...