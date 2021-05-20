Loan watch: How MLS players are performing on loan abroad

Like his erstwhile Atlanta United backline mate, Meza spent time on the shelf this spring. He missed the Buenos Aires club's first four games of March while recovering from COVID-19, but returned last week to go the distance at center back in a 1-all Copa Libertadores group stage draw at Universitario. On Tuesday night, he came on for the second half as the club clinched their place in the last 16 of the tournament with a wild 4-3 win at Palmeiras. In all, the center back has worked 11 contests for Defensa, who ended the first phase of the Argentine Primera in 11th place.