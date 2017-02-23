Seattle Sounders unveil new secondary uniform for 2017

The reigning MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders have unveiled their new secondary jerseys for 2017!

The Sounders’ new white jerseys – featuring a brand new star above the club crest – are available for purchase now on MLSstore.com. All 2017 replica jerseys – including women and kids fit jerseys – are eligible to have a star added no matter where purchased. For more details on the process, fans should stay tuned to Seattle's social media channels and website, which will announce when the stars are in stock.

You can find all the details of the new uniform are below.

Here’s the front and back of the men’s authentic version:

Here’s how it looks with long sleeves:

And here’s the women’s version