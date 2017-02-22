Montreal Impact sign Argentine midfielder Adrian Arregui

The Montreal Impact announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Argentine midfielder Adrian Arregui on loan from Club Atletico Temperley for the 2017 season. Arregui will join the team after passing a physical and after receipt of his international transfer certificate.

The 24-year-old has spent his professional career to date in his native country. After starting out at hometown club Asociacion Deportiva Berazategui in 2011, he moved to Temperley in 2014, making 50 appearances and scoring two goals and two assists in the Argentine Primera division.

"Adrian is a dynamic central midfielder that can cover a lot of ground. He has a high work rate and a strong mentality that will fit into the culture we are building," said Impact technical director Adam Braz in a team statement. "He has a strong desire to come to Montreal and is looking forward to joining the team. We think that he will be a good fit with our team and that he will be able to contribute this season."