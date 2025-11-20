What will decide the Western Conference Semifinals?

And now, after our customary November international break, we return to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with a look at the Western Conference Semifinals.

That star, of course, is Thomas Müller . And since his arrival, the ‘Caps are 9W-1L-3D with a +22 goal differential across all competitions. That one loss came on Decision Day with the ‘Caps playing down a man for almost 80 minutes, and battering poor FC Dallas anyway ( Michael Collodi was immense).

But 2025, under head coach Jesper Sørensen, has been a landmark year for this club. They smoked some very good teams en route to the Concacaf Champions Cup final; they stayed in the Supporters’ Shield race virtually all year long; and they, before the summer transfer window deadline, made the kind of move for the kind of global star that had never been even rumored for Vancouver.

So in a lot of ways, Vancouver should feel like prohibitive underdogs here (even though they're the hosts). LAFC have been the Western Conference’s Big Bad for most of the 2020s, while the ‘Caps have never even made it to the Conference Final.

This is the third straight postseason meeting between these two teams, who are also semi-frequent Concacaf Champions Cup opponents. And here’s how it’s gone: Since Steve Cherundolo took over as head coach of LAFC in 2022, the Black & Gold have eliminated Whitecaps every time they’ve met in tournament play.

The big story: A pair of global superstars lead the two hottest teams in the league into the latest installment of what’s been a one-sided rivalry.

They were already A++ at that particular thing. What’s really become even more effective since Müller's arrival – because 1) he’s got exceptional attacking gravity (meaning he draws opposing defenders to him, which opens up space for the other guys), and 2) the dude’s an on-field coach – is Vancouver’s ability to play into and out of the half-spaces, sending runners through the lines and into the most valuable parts of the pitch. As so:

The ‘Caps have been the ‘Caps against virtually all comers this year. What that means is they’re a ball-dominant team that wants to dictate where on the field the game is played, and at what tempo. They do that by trying to draw opponents upfield, and to one side of the pitch – then crushing them with a quick switch of play ( Sebastian Berhalter is particularly good at this) before running downhill like an avalanche.

In the past, this matchup was always David vs. Goliath. This time it’s Goliath vs. Goliath smashing the hell out of each other for 90 minutes. Or maybe more.

But, of course, it’s much more than that, as this team went out and got their own global superstar before the summer deadline, bringing in South Korean legend Son Heung-Min . He’s catalyzed LAFC’s already-great attack in the same way that Müller has catalyzed Vancouver’s, and the proof is in the numbers: 9W-2L-3D with a +19 goal differential, and a partnership between Son and Denis Bouanga that’s already legendary even if it's barely a dozen games old.

LAFC are chasing a sixth final appearance in what could be Cherundolo’s final game as head coach. That alone would be enough of a story.

The way Müller directs this Vancouver attack is just exceptional stuff. Been so much fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/IKIAyeqZup

You simply cannot sit back against this team. They’ll pick you apart, going directly through you as easily as they can go around you, even when they’ve got less than their best personnel out there.

That personnel is the big question for Vancouver here: Will Brian White and Tristan Blackmon play? White is, of course, an improved but essentially like-for-like replacement for the guy scoring the goal (Daniel Ríos, one of the league’s best back-up 9s) in the clip above.

Blackmon is the MLS Defender of the Year. His recovery speed in particular would be useful against the Son/Bouanga pairing, but man… things have been going well with the makeshift central defense. Do you really want to have a guy out there trying to knock the rust off in a win-or-go-home situation against Son and Bouanga?

LAFC’s tactical plan

Cherundolo has had to adjust some over the course of the season, so there have been a few iterations of this year’s LAFC. Throughout, though, they’ve been a relatively high-possession team that's much more comfortable using the ball than I think either of the 2023 or 2024 versions were.

Am I going to call that the Mark Delgado Effect? Yes. Yes, I am. He is still the most underrated midfielder in the league.

Delgado (and, to a lesser extent, Timothy Tillman) have been essential in knitting the various pieces together as Cherundolo has had to cycle through different personnel and formations while, at the same time, tweaking the game model. Where he’s landed, since Son’s arrival and the season-ending injury to center back Aaron Long, is on a mid-block 3-4-2-1 (or sometimes a 3-5-2, which I’ve tended to like less) that gives Son and Bouanga space to run in behind.