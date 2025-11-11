Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC: 5 biggest storylines for Western Conference Semifinal

A high-profile showdown awaits in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC welcome LAFC for a Western Conference Semifinal on Nov. 22 (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
Here are five key storylines to know ahead of marquee summer signings Thomas Müller and Son Heung-Min taking center stage at BC Place.
Whoever advances will meet San Diego FC or Minnesota United FC in the Western Conference Final, vying for the chance to compete in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
The Whitecaps were already the talk of MLS after reaching the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final while battling for the top spot in the Western Conference standings under new head coach Jesper Sørensen.
However, they hit another level in August by signing Müller following the German icon's legendary 17-year run at Bayern Munich.
Müller has been an instant success in Vancouver, contributing 9g/4a in 10 games across all competitions and helping the 'Caps win a fourth straight Canadian Championship. That title gave the Raumdeuter 35 career trophies between club and country, making him the most decorated German player of all time.
Will MLS Cup follow next month?
Speaking of transformative signings, LAFC pulled off one of their own during the summer with the MLS-record acquisition of Son.
The South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur legend hit the ground running, putting up 10g/4a in 12 matches across all competitions – including a goal and an assist in the Black & Gold's Round One sweep of Austin FC.
Son has formed a remarkable partnership with Denis Bouanga; the high-profile DPs have entered the MLS record books and become one of the league's most dangerous attacking duos.
While arguably no one has benefited more from Son's arrival than Bouanga, the Gabon international has been terrorizing opposing MLS defenses for years.
Bouanga recorded 24g/9a this season, finishing second only to Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi in the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race. In the process, he became the first player in league history to score at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons.
The 31-year-old has been particularly ruthless against Vancouver, scoring four times in the playoffs to help LAFC eliminate the Whitecaps from the last two postseasons. In 13 total matches all-time, Bouanga has 9g/7a versus the 'Caps.
In addition to their Cinderella CCC run, the Whitecaps have broken nearly every club record this season in their best campaign since joining MLS in 2011.
Under Sørensen, Vancouver have established new benchmarks in points (63), wins (18), away victories (8), goals scored (66), and goal difference (+28).
After sweeping FC Dallas in Round One, can the 'Caps keep the good times rolling? They're still in search of their first-ever trip to the Western Conference Final.
Reaching MLS Cup has become the rule rather than the exception for LAFC under head coach Steve Cherundolo.
The Black & Gold lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in 2022 in a win for the ages over the Philadelphia Union, before falling to the Columbus Crew in the 2023 final.
After exiting last year's playoffs in the Conference Semifinals, a return to MLS Cup is very much in the cards for 2025. And with Cherundolo set to depart the club at season's end, there's even more motivation for the Black & Gold to play for the title.