Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC: 5 biggest storylines for Western Conference Semifinal

A high-profile showdown awaits in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC welcome LAFC for a Western Conference Semifinal on Nov. 22 (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

Whoever advances will meet San Diego FC or Minnesota United FC in the Western Conference Final, vying for the chance to compete in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.

Here are five key storylines to know ahead of marquee summer signings Thomas Müller and Son Heung-Min taking center stage at BC Place.

Müller has been an instant success in Vancouver, contributing 9g/4a in 10 games across all competitions and helping the 'Caps win a fourth straight Canadian Championship . That title gave the Raumdeuter 35 career trophies between club and country, making him the most decorated German player of all time .

However, they hit another level in August by signing Müller following the German icon's legendary 17-year run at Bayern Munich.

The Whitecaps were already the talk of MLS after reaching the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final while battling for the top spot in the Western Conference standings under new head coach Jesper Sørensen.

Son has formed a remarkable partnership with Denis Bouanga ; the high-profile DPs have entered the MLS record books and become one of the league's most dangerous attacking duos.

The South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur legend hit the ground running, putting up 10g/4a in 12 matches across all competitions – including a goal and an assist in the Black & Gold's Round One sweep of Austin FC .

Speaking of transformative signings, LAFC pulled off one of their own during the summer with the MLS-record acquisition of Son.

While arguably no one has benefited more from Son's arrival than Bouanga, the Gabon international has been terrorizing opposing MLS defenses for years.

Bouanga recorded 24g/9a this season, finishing second only to Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi in the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race. In the process, he became the first player in league history to score at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons.