San Diego FC vs. Portland Timbers: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

San Diego FC 's first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs campaign begins on Sunday, when they host the Portland Timbers in a Round One Best-of-3 Series opener at Snapdragon Stadium.

No extra time will be played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.

To advance, San Diego or Portland must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 1) and Game 3 (Nov. 9).

This Round One series winner will face Minnesota United FC (No. 4) or Seattle Sounders FC (No. 5) in the Western Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

All-Star midfielder Jeppe Tverskov is an indispensable No. 6, contributing 2g/13a while completing 90 percent of his passes. US international Luca de la Torre is also a key piece in midfield, pitching in 5g/2a across 30 appearances.

San Diego's attack is led by Newcomer of the Year candidate Anders Dreyer , who emerged as a superstar in his first MLS season, posting 19g/19a and starting all 34 games. He's joined forces with Mexico international star Chucky Lozano , whose playoff status is uncertain after missing SDFC's Decision Day match, to create one of the league's most dynamic attacking duos.

It's been a magical inaugural season for San Diego, with their 63 points and 19 wins each setting new expansion-club records. The historic showing earned Mikey Varas' side the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, affording them home-field advantage through potentially MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Standings: Western Conference No. 8

Western Conference No. 8 Regular season: 44 points (11W-12L-11D)

Portland took a step forward this season with a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake in the Wild Card matchup after last year’s exit at that stage, where they fell 5-0 at home to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

It was the perfect bounce-back result for the Timbers after their Decision Day loss to San Diego. Now, the Timbers will have the opportunity to get revenge against the West's No. 1 seed in Round One.

Goalkeeper James Pantemis had a standout performance with six saves in the Wild Card and looks to be the first-choice over fellow Canadian international Maxime Crépeau. Felipe Mora scored a brace alongside Canadian international defender Kamal Miller’s late goal.