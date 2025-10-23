San Diego FC vs. Portland Timbers: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

San Diego FC's first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs campaign begins on Sunday, when they host the Portland Timbers in a Round One Best-of-3 Series opener at Snapdragon Stadium.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, Oct. 26 | 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Where
- Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, California
This Round One series winner will face Minnesota United FC (No. 4) or Seattle Sounders FC (No. 5) in the Western Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.
To advance, San Diego or Portland must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 1) and Game 3 (Nov. 9).
No extra time will be played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.
- Standings: Western Conference No. 1
- Regular season: 63 points (19W-9L-6D)
It's been a magical inaugural season for San Diego, with their 63 points and 19 wins each setting new expansion-club records. The historic showing earned Mikey Varas' side the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, affording them home-field advantage through potentially MLS Cup presented by Audi.
San Diego's attack is led by Newcomer of the Year candidate Anders Dreyer, who emerged as a superstar in his first MLS season, posting 19g/19a and starting all 34 games. He's joined forces with Mexico international star Chucky Lozano, whose playoff status is uncertain after missing SDFC's Decision Day match, to create one of the league's most dynamic attacking duos.
All-Star midfielder Jeppe Tverskov is an indispensable No. 6, contributing 2g/13a while completing 90 percent of his passes. US international Luca de la Torre is also a key piece in midfield, pitching in 5g/2a across 30 appearances.
- Standings: Western Conference No. 8
- Regular season: 44 points (11W-12L-11D)
Portland took a step forward this season with a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake in the Wild Card matchup after last year’s exit at that stage, where they fell 5-0 at home to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
It was the perfect bounce-back result for the Timbers after their Decision Day loss to San Diego. Now, the Timbers will have the opportunity to get revenge against the West's No. 1 seed in Round One.
Goalkeeper James Pantemis had a standout performance with six saves in the Wild Card and looks to be the first-choice over fellow Canadian international Maxime Crépeau. Felipe Mora scored a brace alongside Canadian international defender Kamal Miller’s late goal.
Goals have come by committee for Portland this season, as Kevin Kelsy and Antony led the club with seven regular-season goals each, aided by three more teammates with at least four apiece.