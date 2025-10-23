Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

Charlotte FC (No. 4) hope Bank of America Stadium continues to be a fortress in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs when they meet New York City FC (No. 5) in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series on Tuesday evening.
How to watch & stream
- MLS Season Pass, Apple TV
- FS1, FOX Deportes
When
- Tuesday, Oct. 28 | 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT
Where
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
This Round One series winner will face Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union (No. 1) or Chicago Fire FC (No. 8) in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.
To get there, Charlotte or NYCFC must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 1) and Game 3 (Nov. 7).
No extra time will be played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 4
- Regular season: 59 points (19W-13L-2D)
In their fourth MLS season, Charlotte are headed to the playoffs for the third consecutive year, thanks to a club-record points total and league-best 13 home wins.
That, along with an MLS-record nine-game winning streak during the summer, helped the Crown earn hosting privileges in Round One. Head coach Dean Smith's side has won 11 of 13 games entering the postseason, including a 2-0 victory over Philly on Decision Day.
But Charlotte will be without some stars when they open their 2025 playoff campaign. Attacking midfielder Pep Biel is sidelined due to a knee tendon injury, while winger Wilfried Zaha (10g/10a) is suspended for Game 1 following a Decision Day red card.
As a result, Charlotte will rely on striker Idan Toklomati (11g/4a) and reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina as they chase the club's first-ever trophy. USMNT center back Tim Ream's leadership could also prove key.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 5
- Regular season: 56 points (17W-12L-5D)
The team that snapped Charlotte's nine-game winning streak? You guessed it: NYCFC, led by first-year head coach Pascal Jansen.
Including handing CLTFC one of their two league losses since early July, NYCFC are in a similarly strong vein of form, having won seven of their last 11 MLS matches to end the regular season.
Costa Rican international striker Alonso Martínez (17g/2a) leads the line with a league-high 10 game-winning goals, alongside Hannes Wolf and summer signing Nicolás Fernández Mercau. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Matt Freese has ridden his impressive 2025 season to the USMNT starting job under Mauricio Pochettino.
In 2021, NYCFC won MLS Cup presented by Audi as the fourth seed in the East. Who says they can't do it from fifth this season?