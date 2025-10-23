Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

Charlotte FC (No. 4) hope Bank of America Stadium continues to be a fortress in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs when they meet New York City FC (No. 5) in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series on Tuesday evening.

No extra time will be played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.

To get there, Charlotte or NYCFC must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 1) and Game 3 (Nov. 7).

This Round One series winner will face Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union (No. 1) or Chicago Fire FC (No. 8) in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

Standings: Eastern Conference No. 4

Eastern Conference No. 4 Regular season: 59 points (19W-13L-2D)

In their fourth MLS season, Charlotte are headed to the playoffs for the third consecutive year, thanks to a club-record points total and league-best 13 home wins.

That, along with an MLS-record nine-game winning streak during the summer, helped the Crown earn hosting privileges in Round One. Head coach Dean Smith's side has won 11 of 13 games entering the postseason, including a 2-0 victory over Philly on Decision Day.

But Charlotte will be without some stars when they open their 2025 playoff campaign. Attacking midfielder Pep Biel is sidelined due to a knee tendon injury, while winger Wilfried Zaha (10g/10a) is suspended for Game 1 following a Decision Day red card.