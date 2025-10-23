Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

The Philadelphia Union (No. 1) look to build on their magical Supporters' Shield-winning regular season when they host eighth-seeded Chicago Fire FC Sunday in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.

No extra time will be played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.

To get there, Philadelphia or Chicago must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 1) and Game 3 (Nov. 8).

This Round One series winner will face Charlotte FC (No. 4) or New York City FC (No. 5) in the Western Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

With a roster filled with top-to-bottom talent and a Coach of the Year nominee in charge, will this be the season that Philly finally get over the hump to hoist their first-ever MLS Cup?

Now, Philadelphia are back and better than ever, boasting the second-highest point total in club history, thanks in large part to their sensational defense. The Union allowed a league-low 35 goals this season, with center backs Jakob Glesnes and Olwethu Makhanya playing a key role.

The Union defied all expectations this year, winning the Supporters' Shield in head coach Bradley Carnell's first season at the helm, just one year removed from missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Standings: Eastern Conference No. 8

Eastern Conference No. 8 Regular season: 53 points (15W-11L-8D)

Chicago are back in the postseason for the first time since 2017, and couldn’t be in much better form under first-year head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The Fire were unbeaten in their last five regular-season games (3W-0L-2D), and kept that form going on Wednesday night with a 3-1 home victory over Orlando City in the Eastern Conference Wild Card game, their first playoff win since 2009.

Berhalter’s side leans on the potent attacking duo of striker Hugo Cuypers and MLS Newcomer of the Year contender Philip Zinckernagel. The pair will be crucial for Chicago's chances of securing a Round One upset over the Union, who got the better of them twice during the regular season. Those two, plus hometown hero Brian Gutiérrez, lead a frontline that finished second in goals scored this season (68).