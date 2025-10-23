Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

Minnesota United FC (No. 4) open their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign on Monday when they host Seattle Sounders FC (No. 5) for Game 1 of their Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.

No extra time will be played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.

To get there, Minnesota or Seattle must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 3) and Game 3 (Nov. 8).

This Round One series winner will face San Diego FC (No. 1) or Portland Timbers (No. 8) in the Western Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

Anthony Markanich (9g/1a) has offered a boost on both ends of the pitch, while Joaquín Pereyra (6g/11a) and Robin Lod (5g/6a) patrol the midfield. Can they lead Minnesota past a difficult Round One matchup and another step closer to their first-ever MLS Cup?

But Minnesota boast one of the league's best defenses, led by Goalkeeper of the Year candidate Dayne St. Clair and New Zealand international center back Michael Boxall . Both were named MLS All-Stars.

Part of the Loons' struggles coincided with missing two of their two biggest attacking stars. Canadian international Tani Oluwaseyi was transferred to LaLiga side Villarreal, while DP Kelvin Yeboah recently returned from injury.

After hanging around the top of the West for much of 2025, Minnesota encountered a late-season slide, winning just two of their final six games and settling for fourth place.

Standings: Western Conference No. 5

Western Conference No. 5 Regular season: 55 points (15W-9L-10D)

Seattle are looking to win their second trophy of 2025, after defeating Inter Miami CF for the Leagues Cup crown.

The Sounders enter the playoffs among the hottest teams in MLS, winning three in a row and going undefeated in four. They're boosted by the return of DPs Jordan Morris (5g/2a) and Albert Rusnák (11g/10a), who pace the attack alongside leading goalscorer Danny Musovski (14g/4a).

Cristian Roldan has put together one of his best-ever seasons, returning to the USMNT picture as he battles for a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot. Alongside him is 22 Under 22 winner and rising Mexican international Obed Vargas; they've formed one of the strongest midfield duos in the league.