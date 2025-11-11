San Diego FC vs. Minnesota United: 5 biggest storylines for Western Conference Semifinal

San Diego FC will look to continue their historic expansion season when hosting Minnesota United FC on Nov. 24 in a must-watch Western Conference Semifinal (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

Whoever advances will meet Vancouver Whitecaps FC or LAFC in the Western Conference Final, vying for the chance to compete in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.

Here are five key storylines to know ahead of their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs showdown at Snapdragon Stadium.

Should San Diego repeat that feat in 2025 as the league's 30th club, the Chrome-and-Azul would surely stake claim to best expansion side in MLS history.

Chicago Fire FC are the only expansion team to win MLS Cup. That came in 1998, when the league consisted of just 12 teams.

And they've continued making history in the playoffs, becoming the first inaugural side to win a Best-of-3 Series after eliminating the Portland Timbers in Round One.

The numbers don't lie. San Diego broke records for the most points (63) and wins (19) by an MLS expansion team this year, setting a new standard for first-year clubs en route to the Western Conference No. 1 seed.

What wins: an immovable object or an unstoppable force?

We might get the answer to this age-old question, at least within a soccer context, given the significant tactical differences between Minnesota and San Diego.

San Diego go full throttle under head coach Mikey Varas, playing a possession-based, high-tempo style that seeks to control the game. It's worked wonders, with 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year Anders Dreyer (19g/19a) in particular reaping the benefits of this game model.