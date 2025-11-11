San Diego FC vs. Minnesota United: 5 biggest storylines for Western Conference Semifinal

San Diego FC will look to continue their historic expansion season when hosting Minnesota United FC on Nov. 24 in a must-watch Western Conference Semifinal (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
Here are five key storylines to know ahead of their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs showdown at Snapdragon Stadium.
Whoever advances will meet Vancouver Whitecaps FC or LAFC in the Western Conference Final, vying for the chance to compete in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
The numbers don't lie. San Diego broke records for the most points (63) and wins (19) by an MLS expansion team this year, setting a new standard for first-year clubs en route to the Western Conference No. 1 seed.
And they've continued making history in the playoffs, becoming the first inaugural side to win a Best-of-3 Series after eliminating the Portland Timbers in Round One.
Chicago Fire FC are the only expansion team to win MLS Cup. That came in 1998, when the league consisted of just 12 teams.
Should San Diego repeat that feat in 2025 as the league's 30th club, the Chrome-and-Azul would surely stake claim to best expansion side in MLS history.
What wins: an immovable object or an unstoppable force?
We might get the answer to this age-old question, at least within a soccer context, given the significant tactical differences between Minnesota and San Diego.
San Diego go full throttle under head coach Mikey Varas, playing a possession-based, high-tempo style that seeks to control the game. It's worked wonders, with 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year Anders Dreyer (19g/19a) in particular reaping the benefits of this game model.
By contrast, the Loons willingly concede possession and look to counter-attack. Nowhere has this proven more effective than in throw-ins and free kicks, with Minnesota earning the title of most aggressive set-piece team in the world.
Minnesota's reliance on defense understandably puts additional pressure on goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. The Canadian international has been more than up to the task.
St. Clair claimed 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and Best XI honors this year by posting a 77.93 save percentage, while recording career highs in saves (113) and shutouts (10) across 30 regular-season matches.
But the 28-year-old also gives the Loons an additional edge in penalty-kick shootouts.
One need only look at their Round One win over Seattle Sounders FC, where they took the Best-of-3 Series behind two PK-shootout victories – including a Conference Semifinal-clinching strike from St. Clair himself.
San Diego's first marquee signing and the face of the club, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, played a massive role in the expansion side's memorable debut season – producing 9g/10a while forming a lethal one-two punch with Dreyer in attack.
However, as the regular season gave way to the playoffs, the superstar Mexican international was sidelined due to disciplinary reasons.
Chucky made two appearances off the bench in Round One, contributing 1g/1a to help San Diego eliminate Portland.
Has Lozano done enough to return to the starting XI for the Conference Semifinals, or will he continue in his supersub role?
Even as the higher No. 4 seed, Minnesota arguably entered their Round One series against No. 5 Seattle as underdogs.
After all, the Sounders boast one of the MLS's deepest rosters, impressing on the global stage at the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup before dispatching Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF to win Leagues Cup 2025.
But all that went out the window in the playoffs, as Minnesota moved on with a gutsy display that culminated in Game 3 for the ages – one that will go down as one of the greatest postseason games in MLS history.
Do the Loons have another upset in them?