Portland Timbers clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

The Portland Timbers are in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the second straight season, thanks to other Matchday 38 results.
This is Portland's ninth postseason appearance overall. They won MLS Cup in 2015 and fell short in the 2018 and 2021 finals.
With one match left, Portland are seventh in the Western Conference (44 points; 11W-11L-11D). They're looking to stay above the Wild Card line and go directly to a Round One Best-of-3 Series.
Star players
Antony leads the Timbers with 14 goal contributions (7g/7a), while striker Kevin Kelsy has seven goals and No. 10 David Da Costa has a team-high eight assists. Kelsy and Da Costa were both offseason signings.
David Ayala is a key cog in the Timbers' midfield, New Zealand international Finn Surman anchors the backline, and Canadian goalkeepers Maxime Crépeau and James Pantemis have split time.
Portland acquired midfielders Kristoffer Velde and Matías Rojas this summer, giving head coach Phil Neville's squad a boost after Santiago Moreno was transferred to Brazilian top-flight side Fluminense.
The Timbers have reached three MLS Cups. Does a fourth trip await this year?
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 10-15 in each conference do not qualify for the postseason.
All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.