FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami: 5 biggest storylines for Eastern Conference Semifinal

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs rage on, featuring a mouth-watering showdown between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF on Nov. 23 (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

Whoever advances will meet the Philadelphia Union or New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Final, vying for the chance to compete in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.

Here are five key storylines to know ahead of their heavyweight Eastern Conference Semifinal clash at TQL Stadium.

It's been the same story in the playoffs, with Messi contributing 5g/3a in Miami's Round One Best-of-3 Series triumph over Nashville SC .

Miami's legendary Argentine No. 10 has been his usual dominant self in 2025, posting 29g/19a during the regular season to win the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi and position himself to become the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

Anytime the GOAT is involved, he takes center stage. It's been the case throughout Lionel Messi 's iconic career, and this game is no exception.

However, Evander was relatively quiet (by his standards) in Cincy's Round One victory over Hell is Real rivals Columbus Crew . What better time than a high-profile Conference Semifinal to have a breakout playoff performance?

Cincinnati completed an MLS-record trade with the Portland Timbers last winter for the Brazilian playmaker, who delivered 18g/15a to lead the Orange & Blue to second place in the Supporters' Shield standings.

If Messi hadn't joined Miami in the summer of 2023, Evander would arguably be dominating the MLS MVP conversation.

Anybody paying attention to MLS over the past two-plus years knows the spotlight shines particularly bright on Miami. However, A-list roster and all, the club's true measure of success is defined by one thing: trophies.

The Herons lifted Leagues Cup in 2023, before clinching the 2024 Supporters' Shield title behind a league-record 74-point regular season.