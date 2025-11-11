FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami: 5 biggest storylines for Eastern Conference Semifinal

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs rage on, featuring a mouth-watering showdown between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF on Nov. 23 (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
Here are five key storylines to know ahead of their heavyweight Eastern Conference Semifinal clash at TQL Stadium.
Whoever advances will meet the Philadelphia Union or New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Final, vying for the chance to compete in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
Anytime the GOAT is involved, he takes center stage. It's been the case throughout Lionel Messi's iconic career, and this game is no exception.
Miami's legendary Argentine No. 10 has been his usual dominant self in 2025, posting 29g/19a during the regular season to win the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi and position himself to become the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
It's been the same story in the playoffs, with Messi contributing 5g/3a in Miami's Round One Best-of-3 Series triumph over Nashville SC.
If Messi hadn't joined Miami in the summer of 2023, Evander would arguably be dominating the MLS MVP conversation.
Cincinnati completed an MLS-record trade with the Portland Timbers last winter for the Brazilian playmaker, who delivered 18g/15a to lead the Orange & Blue to second place in the Supporters' Shield standings.
However, Evander was relatively quiet (by his standards) in Cincy's Round One victory over Hell is Real rivals Columbus Crew. What better time than a high-profile Conference Semifinal to have a breakout playoff performance?
Anybody paying attention to MLS over the past two-plus years knows the spotlight shines particularly bright on Miami. However, A-list roster and all, the club's true measure of success is defined by one thing: trophies.
The Herons lifted Leagues Cup in 2023, before clinching the 2024 Supporters' Shield title behind a league-record 74-point regular season.
Silverware has been harder to come by in 2025, with Miami reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals and FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 before falling to Seattle Sounders FC in the Leagues Cup final.
But the most coveted prize of them all – MLS Cup – is still up for grabs. Can the Herons close out the year by getting their hands on the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy?
If we're talking high-profile, big-spending clubs, FC Cincinnati aren't far behind their South Florida counterparts.
In addition to their league-record trade for Evander, the Orange & Blue briefly set the MLS incoming transfer record (reported $16.2 million) ahead of the winter, acquiring Togo international striker Kévin Denkey. Those superstars complete a dangerous attacking trio with Brenner, who's coming off a brace vs. Columbus that sent Cincy into the Conference Semifinals.
However, Cincy also boast difference-makers in their defensive third. USMNT center back Miles Robinson is eyeing a FIFA 2026 World Cup roster spot, and Roman Celentano is one of the league's most reliable goalkeepers.
Miami's MLS Cup mission is further fueled by late-season announcements from Spanish legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets that they'll retire after the 2025 campaign.
Alba is widely regarded as one of the greatest-ever left backs, while Busquets holds similar status as a midfield metronome. They also helped usher in this new era, joining Miami alongside Messi in 2023 before striker Luis Suárez arrived ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Does this legendary group that won so much at FC Barcelona have one more trophy in them?