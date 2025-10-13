Decision Day 2025 Guide: Everything to know, questions answered

The regular season concludes on Saturday, with Decision Day's 15 matches determining Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs places and seeding.
When are the games? What are the biggest storylines to follow? Who's in the playoff picture?
Here's your one-stop shop preview for what awaits.
All Decision Day matches can be watched via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Matches will take place during two windows:
- Eastern Conference: Saturday, Oct. 18 - 6 pm ET
- Western Conference: Saturday, Oct. 18 - 9 pm ET
Note: New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC, the lone inter-conference matchup, will occur at 6 pm ET.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Atlanta United vs. D.C. United
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 6 pm ET
Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 6 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs. CF Montréal
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 6 pm ET
Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 6 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 6 pm ET
New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 6 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. Orlando City
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 6 pm ET
New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 6 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 9 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 9 pm ET
LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 9 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. San Diego FC
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 9 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 9 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Real Salt Lake
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 9 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, Oct. 18 - 9 pm ET
1. Who wins the West?
Vancouver Whitecaps FC lead the West with 63 points, knowing a win or a draw on Decision Day will secure the No. 1 seed. San Diego FC (60 points) can leapfrog them with a win, potentially adding another flourish to their historic expansion season.
2. Home-field in the East
Charlotte FC, New York City FC and Nashville SC are all vying for the East No. 4 seed – a spot that gives them home-field advantage for their Round One Best-of-3 Series. Charlotte are the current No. 4 seed, but are only ahead of NYCFC on the first tiebreaker (most wins; tied on 56 points).
3. Who gets the Wild Card spots?
In the West, FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake enter Decision Day in the Wild Card spots. However, the Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes could jump above the line if results fall their way.
In the East, Chicago Fire FC and the Columbus Crew enter Decision Day in the Wild Card spots. They could qualify directly to a Round One Best-of-3 Series, should they win and other results fall their way. Similarly, Orlando City and Nashville could drop into the Wild Card match.
4. What seeds do LAFC & Inter Miami get?
With big-name stars, LAFC and Inter Miami are always in the spotlight.
LAFC could finish anywhere from No. 2-4 in the West, giving Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga extra motivation for their visit to Colorado. Before the October international break, they combined to score each of LAFC’s last 18 goals.
Meanwhile, Inter Miami are vying for the East No. 2 seed with FC Cincinnati. Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, and he could become the league's first-ever back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
5. Golden Boot race
Messi enters with a league-best 26 goals, boosted by a league-record nine multi-goal games this season.
He is trailed by Bouanga (24 goals) and Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge (23 goals).
The first Golden Boot tiebreaker is assists, followed by fewest minutes played.
All nine Eastern Conference playoff spots are locked in, with only seeding left to be determined.
Seven Western Conference playoff spots are locked in, with two up for grabs.
Eastern Conference (9 of 9 filled)
- Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew
- FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC
- New York City FC
- Orlando City SC
- Philadelphia Union
Western Conference (7 of 9 filled)
- Austin FC
- LAFC
- Minnesota United FC
- Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Below are the matchups and qualifiers if the postseason started today.
SCENARIOS
Four Western Conference teams are battling for the final two Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spots, three Eastern Conference sides are looking to lock up home-field advantage, while Vancouver and San Diego are vying for the West's No. 1 seed.
TIEBREAKERS
Playoff seeding could come down to tiebreakers, with a team's number of wins (1), goal differential (2) and goals scored (3) the first three.
Overall, 18 teams qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs – the top nine from the Eastern Conference and the top nine from the Western Conference.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
Four rounds follow the Wild Card matches, ending with MLS Cup presented by Audi on December 6 (hosting rights awarded to the finalist with the best regular-season record).
- Wild Card Matches: Wednesday, October 22
- Round One Best-of-3 Series: Friday, October 24 - Sunday, November 9
- Conference Semifinals: Saturday, November 22 - Sunday, November 23
- Conference Finals: Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30
- MLS Cup presented by Audi: Saturday, December 6