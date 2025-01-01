0:45
Player of the Match: Lionel Messi | Eastern Conference Round One, Game 1
The iconic Argentine's brace helped Inter Miami cruise to victory in their Round One opener.
The iconic Argentine's brace helped Inter Miami cruise to victory in their Round One opener.
Stay in the game all season long with the best of our new App features, including personalized news, instant access to highlights and scores, and more!
Watch all the action – all in one place. No blackouts, no Apple TV+ subscription needed.