Zack Steffen becomes first American to win Premier League title with Manchester City

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Manchester City are officially this season's Premier League champions, with US men's national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen becoming the first American to play for the Premier League winners.

Steffen made one Premier League appearance in the 2020-21 season, a 3-1 win over Chelsea in January that also served as his Premier League debut. It is the latest achievement for Steffen this season, who was the team's first choice in goal during their run in the Carabao Cup, which Manchester City lifted at the end of last month.

Steffen is also the first product of the American soccer system to feature for a Premier League winning side. He was one of the first players to come through the Philadelphia Union academy, winning the 2012 Generation Adidas Cup. He then spent two years at the University of Maryland before joining Germany's SC Freiburg in 2015.

In 2016, Steffen returned to the United States to play for Columbus SC. He truly established himself in Ohio, winning the 2018 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, and was also named to the Best Xi that year. Steffen began to work his way into the US national team picture thanks to his work in Columbus, and then earned a transfer to Manchester City in 2019.

He spent the 2019-20 on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf before becoming City's second-choice goalkeeper. In total, Steffen has made 12 appearances in all competitions for City this season.

City lifted the Premier League title on Tuesday when Manchester United lost to Leicester City, making it impossible to overcome a 10 point gap at the top with three matches to go. This is City's fifth Premier League title.

