Your Wednesday Kickoff: The 5 biggest games left in the MLS regular season

A couple of showcase games for you tonight. Two of the three of this week. FC Cincinnati host Chivas at 7:06 pm ET on ESPN, UniMas and TUDN. And Nashville welcome Club America to GEODIS Park at 9 pm ET on ESPN, UniMas and TUDN. Check out the full schedule here.

The international break is already boring. I’m sorry, it just is. I know y’all are hellbent on figuring out who the USMNT’s sixth-string left back will be, but I’m ready to have MLS again. So I figured we’d do some looking ahead and maybe that could tide me over for a bit. There aren’t all that many games left, so here are five to look forward to that may just end up as some of the most important of the season.

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Cincinnati

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 27; 10 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

This is our last truly great cross-conference matchup of the year until, well, MLS Cup. In fact, as far as I can tell, it’s our last cross-conference game period. And it comes in a delightfully weird 10 pm ET on Tuesday time slot. A perfect setting for some sickos mode MLS.

We may just see the final breath of Seattle’s 2022 season here. They’re currently 10th in the West after their loss to Vancouver over the weekend. They have a game in hand on everyone above them but the seventh-place Galaxy, who are four points better right now. Seattle almost have to win out or get extremely lucky.

There’s good news though. Cincy are by far their toughest opponent left. After this, Seattle face Sporting KC and San Jose, and as good as SKC have been as of late, that’s still a winnable game. Although, just saying, there is definitely a world where SKC finishes higher in the standings than Seattle. Which…wow. There’s just a two-point gap between them right now.

A Seattle loss would clear a path for the rest of the West to move forward comfortably without Brian Schmetzer and the Playoff Sounders lurking in the shadows for the first time in 14 years. It would also provide a massive boost for FC Cincinnati, who probably need at least one more win to secure their first-ever playoff spot and who are still fighting for the chance to host a playoff game in the first round.