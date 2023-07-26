Your Wednesday Kickoff: Messi does it again, 5 MLS vs Liga MX games on deck tonight

A second LA Galaxy Leagues Cup match has been rescheduled, with their group-stage finale against Vancouver Whitecaps FC – originally scheduled for Saturday night – moved back to Sunday, July 30 (9:00 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass) at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Nashville SC have their much-sought-after striker, announcing Tuesday they have signed Sam Surridge from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest. The 24-year-old former England youth international has signed through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, with Nashville reportedly using a near-$6.5 million transfer fee to acquire him.

So, did we learn anything?: Yup, he’s pretty good. It took just two moments of space for Messi to put the game out of reach early. Teams are still learning how they’re going to try and defend against any of this, and I for one can’t recommend leaving Messi unmarked and running into empty space. Even if Atlanta had played well, though, the Herons are a totally different team. They’ll have a chance to make a genuine run in this tournament as teams struggle to adjust. Although it may not even matter if they do.

What happened?: Lionel Messi scored twice in the first 22 minutes and Robert Taylor added a brace of his own as Inter Miami cruised into the knockout round.

So, did we learn anything?: Houston put in a classic “work in progress” team performance. They keep showing good traits but they’re still missing the ability to execute for 90 minutes. In theory, that should come with a little more time. For now though, they can start preparing for the knockout round. They’ve earned four points over their two group-stage games.

What happened?: Houston blew an early two-goal lead but were still able to grab two points after winning the penalty shootout.

So, did we learn anything?: We didn’t necessarily learn anything but it’s always nice to be reminded that Dallas generally look a lot better with Jesús Ferreira doing Jesús Ferreira things.

So, did we learn anything?: Nope, but I got very excited to see Ake Loba score a goal in a competition involving MLS teams.

CF Montréal vs. D.C. United | 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass

Plusometer score: 25/50

Montréal looked great in their first Leagues Cup game against Pumas… for most of it anyway. They were still able to win the penalty shootout and take the lead in the group. They can clinch a spot in the knockout round tonight if they can handle D.C.

NYCFC vs. Toronto FC | 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer score: 27/50

This is one of those games that might be entertaining simply for the sake of watching two teams actively trying to find themselves. It’s either going to be 90 minutes of mutual struggle, or it’s going to go entirely off the rails.

Philadelphia Union vs. Querétaro | 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 23/50

The Union are favorites here. Querétaro, who grabbed just 29 points in 34 games last year, will have their hands full.

San Luis vs. New England Revolution | 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 29/50

San Luis were a middle-of-the-pack team last year in Liga MX. The Revs will be favored but will have plenty of pressure on them after dropping their penalty shootout with New York in game one. A loss would end their Leagues Cup.

Monterrey vs. RSL | 9:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: MLS Season Pass

Plusometer score: 44/50

I don’t know if y’all have noticed lately but RSL are kind of dominant. As good as they’ve become though, this is a huge test. Maybe the biggest test. Monterrey earned more points than any other Liga MX team over the Apertura and Clausura last year and always have a ton of quality. If RSL are able to pull out a result then it’s time to consider the ceiling for this team might be even higher than we thought.

LA Galaxy vs. Club León | 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 33/50

It hasn’t been an enjoyable season for LA, but there would be something sweet about taking down León when LAFC couldn’t. They have the quality to do it too, even if the plan is simply “Get the ball to Riqui.”

Anyway, the reigning CCL champs will be feeling some pressure here after Vancouver took them to penalties. A loss would open the door for the 'Caps to get a couple of points off the Galaxy and knock León out of the tournament. I mean, at worst they’d have to go home and be sad next to the trophy declaring them the best team on the continent, so I can’t imagine they’re too worried. But still. Some pressure.

Tigres vs. Portland Timbers | 11:00 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free, UniMás, FS1

Plusometer score: 33/50