Your Tuesday Kickoff: The best moves of the offseason (so far)

I woke up planning to write about the best moves of the offseason now that we’re close to the first game of the year and teams should be mostly done making moves, only to see that Toronto, Dallas, Vancouver and LA are still cramming for the test. With a few more offseason days left, we should probably concede that by the end of the week this list might be missing a few critical moves. Even still, we can go ahead and applaud some of our favorites so far and let you know which players in new places to keep an eye on. Especially the ones where we already know how the player will do in MLS. Your guess is as good as mine on the totally new guys.