Your Tuesday Kickoff: The 11 most important games left in the MLS regular season

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

There’s only so much room left to maneuver. With just a few matchdays remaining, the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs picture is becoming clearer by the week. But there’s still plenty to decide. Here are the 11 most critical games remaining (as far as we can tell).

Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew

Sept. 16, 7:30 pm | Exploria Stadium

You’re going to notice our best remaining games are going to be concentrated in the East. Seems like we’re looking at about six, seven, maybe even eight teams that could put it together come playoff time and make a run to a title. Those teams will need every advantage they can get. Orlando and Columbus are two of those very teams and are currently separated by two points in the standings. That’s a big two points right now, though. The Crew are in fifth, one spot out of having home field advantage for at least one round. Orlando are equal on points with New England for second place. It’s still a little early, but this game could shape the playoffs.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. LAFC

Sept. 20, 8:30 pm ET. | CITYPARK

St. Louis are seven points ahead of LAFC for the top spot in the West, but LAFC have a game in hand. If they’re going to hold off the reigning champs, the expansion side shouldn’t wait around for someone else to finish the job for them. A St. Louis win here would wrap up this race. An LAFC win would throw it into some late season chaos.

Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

Sept. 30, 7:30 pm ET | Lower.com Field

Another huge six-pointer for a top-four spot in the East. The Union have a point and a game in hand on the Crew right now. I’d put a little more faith in Philly’s experience winning out in the end when it comes to securing a top-four spot in the conference, but the Crew could throw a wrench into that plan here. Either way, this one should have a major impact on the final standings.

Inter Miami CF vs. NYCFC

Sept. 30, 7:30 pm | DRV PNK Stadium

Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Oct. 4, 8:30 pm ET | Soldier Field

Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati

Oct. 7, 7:30 pm ET | DRV PNK Stadium

I’m combining these games together into one do-or-die super week for Inter Miami. If the Herons are going to pull this off (and it kind of seems like they’re going to pull this off) then this week is the big one. They have back-to-back six pointers against teams also chasing one of the final spots in the East, followed by a matchup with the likely Supporters’ Shield winners. All immediately after a US Open Cup final against Houston on Sept. 27. Two wins in the six-pointers, plus a point or three against Cincy, and they’ll almost certainly be locked in on a playoff spot going into their final two games. It seems like we already know what’s going to happen from there.

Toronto FC vs. FC Cincinnati

Sept. 30, 7:30 pm ET | BMO Field

Just seeing if you’re paying attention. If you are: Behold! One of the least important games in MLS history.

Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution

Oct. 7, 7:30 pm ET | Exploria Stadium

Six-pointer. Eastern Conference. Top-four spot. Y’all get it yet?

FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Oct. 7, 8:30 pm ET | Toyota Stadium

This one may not be as critical in the long term, but it will play a key role in determining who’s in and out of the playoffs in the West. Dallas and San Jose are currently occupying the Wild Card spots and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them stay just above the line the rest of the way. At least until this game.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Oct. 7, 10:30 pm ET | Lumen Field

Yeah, six-pointer and all that. Y’all understand by now. But I think we’ve probably ignored Vancouver a little as of late. They’re currently sitting sixth in the West, but they’re just three points behind second-place Seattle with two games in hand. More importantly, their underlying numbers are outstanding. Now, obviously, the majority of those season-long numbers came with Julian Gressel in the squad. But even without Gressel they still have some firepower in attack. Brian White in particular has been outstanding this season. This matchup could be key down the line.

Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte FC

Oct. 18, 8 pm ET | DRV PNK Stadium

Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Oct. 21, 6 pm ET | Bank of America Stadium