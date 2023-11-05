Your Sunday (Playoff) Kickoff: Cincinnati eliminate RBNY, Dallas get a lifeline as Round One continues tonight

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

What happened?: Oh man, I’m not even sure where to start. First things first, I wanted to offer my thoughts and best wishes to Red Bulls fans. There’s… there’s always another sunrise, ya know? Or something. Look, I’m genuinely unsure what y’all did to deserve this, but maybe the curse has a shelf life? Maybe there’s some way to break it? It could be that you need to go out to the Meadowlands and bury a MetroStars jersey next to Jimmy Hoffa? I don’t know. I don’t have the answers and for that I apologize. But there’s always next year, I guess.

Anyway, the Red Bulls took a lead, gave up a late goal where multiple players just kind of fell over as Cincy carried the ball forward, gave up a goal in stoppage time, but were given new life after Video Review showed a handball, went to penalties, took the lead in the shootout, had a chance to win, watched as their best player bricked a potential winner off the post, took the lead in the shootout again, had a chance to win again and watched as the potential winner missed the net by about 20 feet. Then they lost.

There’s almost a beauty in it if you try to find it.

So, did we learn anything?: Besides another batch of clear evidence something bigger than us hates the Red Bulls, Cincinnati took a moment to once again prove why they were the best team in the league this season. They could have faltered, but stayed in it and caught a few breaks. Now they’ll move on to face the winner of Philadelphia and New England in a single-elimination semifinal. They’ll be favored no matter who they face.