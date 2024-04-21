Your Sunday Kickoff: Matchday 10 madness! Sporting KC vs. St. Louis delivers, Messi scores again

In yesterday’s Kickoff, we predicted a win for a D.C. team that’s held a bunch of leads the last few weeks with little to show for it. Well, they didn’t even get a lead here. New York City were the better team and rolled to an impressive win that saw them generate 3.8 xG worth of chances. So far, it’s been an outstanding homestand for NYCFC. They have seven points through their first three games, with two more home games on the way. They may not have completely turned a corner, but the worries about their attack and the team as a whole are starting to fade. There’s yet another playoff contender in the East.