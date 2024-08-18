Your Sunday Kickoff: LIGA MX out! MLS clubs sweep Leagues Cup semifinal spots

Things were leaking bleak for the Union after Tai Baribo picked up a red card for an off-ball foul. They didn’t stay down for long, though. Mikael Uhre almost immediately found the net and, suddenly, 10-man Philadelphia had the lead. It didn’t last too much longer after that, but a 1-1 scoreline lasted long enough for them to push this to a penalty shootout win via an outstanding performance from Andre Blake.

Blake will need to be even better against the Crew in the semifinals. It’s been great to see the Union back among the best teams in the league for a few weeks here, but an uphill battle against the Crew got even steeper with Baribo’s red card. He’s been the main catalyst behind the Union’s resurgent form. Without him (and with José Martínez reportedly on his way to Corinthians), the rest of the group will need to come together for a special performance to make the final.