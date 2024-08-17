Marco Reus eyes MLS Cup with LA Galaxy: "The time is now"

"Then, of course, I think the goal for this club is to win championships and to be successful with the organization, with the club. Like I said, it's been 10 years I think since the last time we won the championship, so the time is now and I'm ready. I think the team is ready. So we are ready."

"Of course, I'm not the youngest guy anymore," Reus told reporters Friday at his introductory press conference. "But I want to help the youngest players [improve] every day. The small things in football are very, very important, how you prepare for the game, after the game.

Even after a decorated career with Borussia Dortmund and the German national team, his drive for trophies remains unchanged as he embarks on a new chapter.

Elite talent

At the Leagues Cup break, LA are first in the Western Conference and their 50 goals scored are the third-most in MLS.

Now, the record five-time MLS Cup champions integrate Reus, a three-time Bundesliga Player of the Year who helped Dortmund to two UEFA Champions League finals. With Germany, Reus memorably featured at the 2012 Euros and 2018 World Cup.

"I think, first and foremost, he's a great soccer player, can be versatile, can play within different roles within our group," said head coach Greg Vanney. "But for us, and the thing we talked about, is certain areas on the field where we would like to get him and like to get him the ball to be able to help us create our attacks, finish our attacks. So I think a lot of times that could be a midfield type of role.