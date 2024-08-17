Marco Reus eyes MLS Cup with LA Galaxy: "The time is now"

Marco Reus' goal with the LA Galaxy is simple.
Even after a decorated career with Borussia Dortmund and the German national team, his drive for trophies remains unchanged as he embarks on a new chapter.
"Of course, I'm not the youngest guy anymore," Reus told reporters Friday at his introductory press conference. "But I want to help the youngest players [improve] every day. The small things in football are very, very important, how you prepare for the game, after the game.
"Then, of course, I think the goal for this club is to win championships and to be successful with the organization, with the club. Like I said, it's been 10 years I think since the last time we won the championship, so the time is now and I'm ready. I think the team is ready. So we are ready."
Elite talent
At the Leagues Cup break, LA are first in the Western Conference and their 50 goals scored are the third-most in MLS.
Now, the record five-time MLS Cup champions integrate Reus, a three-time Bundesliga Player of the Year who helped Dortmund to two UEFA Champions League finals. With Germany, Reus memorably featured at the 2012 Euros and 2018 World Cup.
"I think, first and foremost, he's a great soccer player, can be versatile, can play within different roles within our group," said head coach Greg Vanney. "But for us, and the thing we talked about, is certain areas on the field where we would like to get him and like to get him the ball to be able to help us create our attacks, finish our attacks. So I think a lot of times that could be a midfield type of role.
"Obviously, as we get working together and we see together what can best benefit our team down the stretch and to win a championship, those are things that we would consider for sure. But I think his overall quality speaks for itself and can help our team."
Entering the mix
Reus said he first contacted Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz in May, beginning a lengthy dialogue between the camps that culminated with his arrival. After a dozen seasons at Dortmund, the 35-year-old was a free agent before signing a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) deal through 2026.
During his time off, Reus watched his new team and their prolific attacking core centered around playmaker Riqui Puig and the winger duo of Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil – LA's three Designated Players.
"I actually saw a lot of games during my holidays, so at the moment I think we are in good shape," he said. "I think there are eight games left until the playoffs begin, so at the moment everything is good. But it's a long way to get it done, to win the championship, so I think we have to be focused game by game and we will see.
"We're really good," he added. "Like I said, I've watched a couple of games, we have really, really good players, young players and I think the future, for the next weeks we have a good team."
Potential debut?
Reus' first training session was on Thursday, as he looks to get fit and acclimated for his debut. With the Galaxy eliminated from Leagues Cup, his first chance to do so could come on Aug. 24 when LA host Atlanta United (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"Anytime a player of Marco's experiences and pedigree comes I look forward to it," Vanney said.
"Because I think even with all of our players, it doesn't matter if it's Marco or anyone else, I think our desires are the same, which is to win championships, to be the best version of us we can be."