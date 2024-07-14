Your Sunday Kickoff: Columbus end LAFC’s unbeaten run, make statement in Shield race

Brian White and Ryan Gauld stayed hot as the Whitecaps rolled to a 4-1 road win. With last night’s brace, White is up to seven goals in five games and 12 goals on the season. He’s been one of the most productive strikers in MLS for a while now. And the Caps are starting to reap the benefits. They’re up to 1.59 points per game on the season and in position to seriously challenge for a home playoff spot down the stretch. They’ll probably need to find some help besides White going nuclear the rest of the way, but for now, they can look to him whenever they need him.