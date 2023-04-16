Your Sunday Kickoff: Big El Trafico today! CITY make a statement & Portland shock Seattle

El Trafico today
It’s LA Galaxy vs. LAFC for the first time in 2023. The broadcast is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass.
Well, that was a weird one. As the night got later, MLS started doing more MLS things exponentially. Here’s how it all went down.
What happened?: It appeared Charlotte had completed a comeback from 1-0 down, but Michael Barrios’ stoppage time equalizer via a horrible error from Charlotte’s goalkeeper George Marks spoiled the party in the Queen City.
So, did we learn anything?: These two teams kind of are who they are at this point. But it has to at least be encouraging for Charlotte to see Kamil Józwiak find the net.
What happened?: The Revs took a second-half lead, but just barely failed to hang onto it despite going down to 10 men in the 65th minute. A looping 90+8’ header from homegrown Sean Zawadzki gave both teams a point.
So, did we learn anything?: I think we knew both of these teams would put up a fight. I don’t think we knew Zawadzki would deliver the final blow, but that’s just kind of how Wilfried Nancy teams seem to operate. Other than that, nothing much more to say about two probable playoff teams.
What happened?: Lewis O’Brien made the difference.
So, did we learn anything?: It’s just extremely bleak for Montréal at this point. That’s six losses in seven games with six shutouts. Their goal differential is -14. There’s no real reason to believe it will get better.
What happened?: Omir Fernandez found the late equalizer for the Red Bulls off a corner.
So, did we learn anything?: It would have been worse if they didn’t find the late equalizer, but we’re still talking about a Red Bulls team that has just one win and five draws on the season. They’ve scored more than one goal in exactly one game this year. It’s just not clicking right now.
Houston will be disappointed to not get all three points on the road, but, hey, at least we can say things like that now and actually mean it.
What happened?: Two early goals put NYCFC in front and they were able to hold on from there.
So, did we learn anything?: We all came into this one expecting Nashville’s typically stingy defense to thrive in a smaller area. Instead, NYCFC immediately flipped that narrative on its head. Full credit to the Pigeons here. That’s a solid and needed win against one of the league’s toughest teams.
What happened?: It looked like Machop Chol’s header might be the difference, but Brandon Servania and the Reds had other plans.
So, did we learn anything?: Atlanta nearly survived a game without Thiago Almada, but couldn’t quite get it done. There’s still work to do in midfield and still work to do to remember how to close out games. To be fair though, Toronto seem doomed to draw every game from now until the end of time. That’s six draws in eight games on the year.
What happened?: Nothing.
So, did we learn anything?: Cardiovascular health is important, please try and exercise daily as these young men did for 90 minutes.
What happened?: The Fire looked to be in control, but the Union fought their way back despite dealing with a CCL hangover.
So, did we learn anything?: It looked for a moment like we were going to have to start having discussions about the Fire. It’s something we generally have to do around this time each year where we wonder if they may just put it all together and make the playoffs. Fortunately, we got to hold off on that talk for at least one more week.
What happened?: 21-year-old Bernard Kamungo’s first-ever MLS goal gave Dallas a late win over RSL.
So, did we learn anything?: Just another week of Dallas taking care of business and RSL doing…not that. Dallas are quietly fourth in the conference and are almost definitely just going to keep plugging along until we’re at the end of the season and they’re in a home playoff spot.
What happened?: The Loons were ambushed late in this one as Ivan Angulo and Duncan McGuire found the net to bring Orlando back from a 1-0 deficit.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s a huge win for the Lions. It’s taken them a moment to get rolling this year, but maybe this kickstarts the kind of run of form they’ve been hoping for.
What happened?: Total and complete annihilation the likes of which we haven’t seen.
So, did we learn anything?: Uhhhhh. Well then. That’s certainly a statement from St. Louis. If you thought they were falling back to Earth quickly, they had other plans. I mean, Cincy were the Shield leaders coming into this one. And St. Louis ran them over with a Mack truck.
It’s a stunning result from St. Louis and a worrying result for Cincy. The Garys had been grabbing points, but were struggling to look sharp. This won’t ease any concerns.
What happened?: Dairon Asprilla’s absurd bicycle kick woke the Timbers up. Portland delivered a shocking 20 minutes of pain to a Seattle team that looked to be in control for the first 70 minutes.
So, did we learn anything?: Lol what?? I mean…what??? I have no idea where this came from and I’m pretty sure no one else does either.
What does it mean in the long term? I dunno. Have Portland suddenly turned a corner? Probably not? Is this one of the single-most surreal moments in this rivalry's history? Sure seems like it! MLS man. What a league.
What happened?: The Quakes cruised.
So, did we learn anything?: It’s totally happening for San Jose this year. And it’s just not gonna happen for SKC this year. The Quakes are going to be a playoff team and Sporting KC need to be thankful Montréal has staked an early claim to the Wooden Spoon. Even still, SKC are in last place in the West right now. They’ve scored just two goals all season. And it doesn’t feel like it’s getting better any time soon.
