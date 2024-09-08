Your Sunday Kickoff: A midfielder in goal in Columbus, Benteke claims Golden Boot lead

This was weird and I’m not sure what we learned. Let’s talk it out.

So…

Both teams were already shorthanded coming into this one. The Crew were short so many folks, they ended up only having one keeper available. The one thing that really couldn’t happen for Columbus happened.

Abraham Romero picked up a DOGSO red card in first-half stoppage time and, from there, let’s be real, the whole thing felt a little silly. Outfield player Sean Zawadzki moved to goalkeeper, the Crew went down to 10 men and Seattle didn’t have to do much to do at that point besides kick the ball toward the goal.

We learned nothing. The standings don’t care about what we learned or didn’t though. Columbus are two points behind second-place Cincinnati now with a game in hand. They’re 10 points back of Inter Miami with a game in hand. Cincy just caught a huge break before Hell Is Real next Saturday and Inter Miami just put the last necessary nail into the coffin of the Supporters’ Shield race.